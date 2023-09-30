Goodbye Google: Samsung introduces its alternative to Google Discover – Gizchina.com

Samsung has announced the launch of a new feature, Samsung News, which is designed to deliver news to Galaxy users in an easy-to-access format. The feature will present users with news from trusted sources, including major outlets like Bloomberg Media, CNN, and Fox News, among others. Samsung News is launching in beta in the U.S. and will be available on select Galaxy phones initially. The company did not specify which devices will receive it first. However, it’s expected that the Galaxy S23 series will be among them.



The goal of Samsung News is to provide Galaxy users with premium and breaking news in an easy to access format. Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics, said, “We created Samsung News to deliver breaking and premium news to Galaxy users in an easy to access format. Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience”.

Samsung News is a redesign of the Samsung Free app, which is accessible from the home screen. This is technically speaking the second redesign, as it was previously Bixby Home and Samsung Daily. Samsung Free was available since One UI 3, based on Android 11. It allowed users to watch Live TV, listen to podcasts, check the news through video and text. And play instant games. The latest revamp makes it more convenient by separating them into fewer sections. It primarily focuses on the news segment now.

Samsung News will offer users three easy ways to find news within the app. The first is through Daily Briefings, which are delivered twice a day (Morning Briefing and Evening Briefing). Samsung is working with a team of experienced news editors to bring users the top headlines of the day, all in one place. The second way is through News Feeds, where users can view a feed of news from Samsung’s partners, categorized and organized for easy access. In the “Following” tab, users can update their preferences to customize the news they see. Users can listen to their favorite news and entertainment podcasts directly within the Samsung News app. This is the third way to access news.



Samsung News is launching in beta, replacing the current Samsung Free application from the Galaxy Store. If you have Samsung Free preinstalled on your Galaxy phone, the new Samsung News icon will replace the current one from April 18. Google’s Discover is the default news aggregator for many Android phones, but Samsung Free is also popular. If you don’t have Samsung Free on your device, you can download the Samsung News app from the Galaxy Store and make it your default news aggregator.

In conclusion, Samsung News is a new feature for Galaxy users. It presents news from trusted sources like Bloomberg Media, CNN, and Fox News. Users can find news in three easy ways within the app. It will replace the current Samsung Free application in beta. If you have Samsung Free on your Galaxy phone, the new Samsung News icon will replace the current one from April 18. Samsung News is another attempt to take on Google Discover on the home screen.

