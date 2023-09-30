What's Coming to Disney+ in June 2023 – Lifehacker

It’s been a rough 2023 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania disappointing financially, critically, and in pretty much every other way, and even the long-delayed Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 opening to lower box office than its predecessor. But the franchise machine can hardly pause to reassess: The next MCU-adjacent TV series, Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, premieres June 21 on Disney+.

I have no idea what’s going on in this series, which seems to connect to a bunch of movies I haven’t seen and shows I haven’t watched; all I got from the trailer is that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back and looking a bit worse for the wear, and that the MCU has ensnared another Oscar winner (The Favourite’s Olivia Coleman). If you’ve actually seen any of the stuff that came out after Avengers: Endgame, you probably understand the context a lot better than I do. Enjoy, hopefully.

If, like me, you’ve fallen woefully behind on the MCU, you can at least look forward to the streaming premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water (June 7). Say what you will about James Cameron’s perfectionism, but with more than a decade between the first film and its sequel, I had no problem keeping up.

Also coming this month for some reason: Flamin’ Hot (June 9), a movie about the inventor who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetoes (except maybe he actually didn’t), directed by Eva Longoria.

Corporate biopics are so hot right now.

