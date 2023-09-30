Will Starfield Ever Come To PS5? – Screen Rant

Starfield is a PC and Xbox exclusive following Microsoft’s acquisition of its developer, Bethesda, but could the game ever come to PlayStation 5?

Starfield is now available via Early Access for those who purchased its Premium or Constellation editions or those who opted for the Xbox or PC Game Pass' Premium upgrade. The long-awaited space ARPG's official wide release date is September 6, 2023, for Xbox and PC, and while it is exclusive to Microsoft devices, some Sony fans are still wondering if it will ever come to the PlayStation 5.

Starfield's Xbox exclusivity was announced at E3 2021, which did receive some backlash from PlayStation players as Bethesda titles such as Skyrim or Fallout 4 were multi-platform releases. Bethesda's Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Pete Hines, apologized for this, stating that he could relate to the feelings of frustration from the fan base as he also plays games on that console but that the developer had to focus on building games such as Starfield for Xbox moving forward.

Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media was a huge reason behind Starfield's exclusivity and makes it highly unlikely that the game will ever be released on PlayStation. During a hearing with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (via TheVerge), it was revealed that a huge part of the reason Microsoft acquired the studio is actually due to Xbox's CEO Phil Spencer being concerned that Sony was going to make Bethesda's space epic a PlayStation exclusive and skip Xbox. This would be in line with what it had done with other titles owned by ZeniMax such as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which were both timed exclusives.

With the acquisition intended as a way for Xbox to secure content to remain viable in the business, it should come as no surprise that a new major IP like Starfield will remain exclusive to Xbox and PC. Other future entries in other Bethesda series, such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, are likely to follow suit going forward. However, in the case of The Elder Scrolls 6, Spencer refused to confirm this during his testimony, stating that it was "difficult to nail down" what platforms it will release on given how far out the game's launch is.

Previously, PlayStation had been praised for its library of exclusive franchises such as God of War, Horizon, Uncharted, The Last of Us, or Marvel's Spider-Man, with many citing this as a reason to purchase a PlayStation 4 over an Xbox One. Xbox did have some exclusives last generation, with ongoing franchises such as Halo having new releases, but the majority of Xbox-exclusive third-party titles, such as Rise of the Tomb Raider, were ultimately timed exclusives and launched on PlayStation soon after.

Therefore, exclusives such as Starfield are a huge win for Microsoft. The company looks set to have a far greater catalog of first-party exclusive content going forward, following its acquisitions of Activision Blizzard King and the aforementioned ZeniMax Media. While Sony and Microsoft agreed to keep the Activision-published Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation following an investigation, it did seem to come at a greater cost. Other titles from the studio, including future entries from long-running franchises such as Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Diablo, and Tony Hawk, are unlikely to come to PlayStation in the future.

With Starfield being positively received by many upon its launch, it does seem to reaffirm Spencer's decision to acquire such a large library of exclusive content. While this bodes extremely well for the future of Xbox, it is disappointing for those on PlayStation to miss out on Bethesda's first major new franchise in 25 years.

