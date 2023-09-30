E-News | Microsoft Teams recommended for meetings, engagement – WVU ENews

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Keep everyone in your department on the same page, informed about decisions and engaged in key discussions by scheduling more effective meetings with Teams.

Microsoft Teams is a free, flexible and secure Office 365 application available to all WVU employees. It’s especially helpful in keeping people connected when they’re working remotely or in a hybrid capacity.

Teams provides a chat-centered workspace where people can quickly communicate, meet with videoconferencing and share files in real time. WVU Health Sciences has its own version, but people can be added as guests to either Teams environment. Learn more in this article.

Here are a few benefits of meeting via Teams:

Convenience. Don’t waste time creating availability polls when any meeting can be a Teams meeting. Easily align new meetings to existing Outlook calendars and free up email for more important tasks. Scheduling Assistant makes planning around busy schedules a breeze.

Inclusion. Host voice and video meetings with up to 300 attendees, no matter where they’re working. Enable transcription for accessibility. Keep everyone informed by recording meetings and sharing links with those who weren’t available.

Capacity. Quickly and easily bring employees together for project updates, team meetings, one-on-one check-ins or quick consultations. Need someone else to join mid-meeting? Invite them from within the same screen.

Expand the team. Create shared channels and add WVU employees who aren’t part of the larger Team or even your own unit. That lets people with special expertise work on different aspects of the same project in a shared space. The shared channel is only visible to those who are added to it.

Document sharing. No need to search email threads or desktop files for the latest version of an important document. Keep them organized in the Files section of the relevant Team. You can share access during or outside of meetings.

Webinars. Host up to 1,000 participants while specifying your presenters and controlling how the audience can interact.

New to Teams? Watch this video to learn more or review this article in the IT Help Center to get started.

If you are interested in Teams training for your administrative department or unit, email workshop@mail.wvu.edu. Note that because students do not have automatic access, Microsoft Teams is not currently suited for academic instruction.

