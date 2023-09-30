Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Lack the Long-Term Growth … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The cryptocurrency market has seen the jump of meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), capturing global attention. However, as the allure of these meme coins wanes, a more promising contender steps onto the stage: Everlodge (ELDG). Keep reading to discover why Everlodge possesses the potential for long-term growth that these meme coins lack.
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
Despite the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Shibarium relaunch, Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces challenges in demonstrating long-term growth potential. While relaunches and short-term market sentiment can influence price movements, the long-term viability of Shiba Inu remains uncertain.
The Shiba Inu coin’s origins and initial hype have contributed to its popularity, but questions persist about its real-world utility and sustainability beyond meme status. Moreover, unlike projects with solid fundamentals and practical use cases, Shiba Inu’s growth has been primarily fueled by speculative trading.
Even though experts forecast a rise to $0.00001078 for the Shiba Inu price, many holders are now looking at different projects with more upside potential.
While experts continue to hold bullish sentiments about Dogecoin (DOGE), the coin does not show substantial long-term growth potential. Dogecoin’s origins as a meme coin and its lack of straightforward real-world utility beyond its community-driven culture have raised questions about its ability to sustain significant value over the long term.
In recent Dogecoin news, Billy Markus, one of the two creators, has acknowledged utilizing a social media site to help him build Dogecoin ten years ago. In a response to a recent tweet, he admitted that Twitter was one of the factors in the development of Dogecoin.
But, analysts in the field remain bullish for the Dogecoin price, predicting it sitting between $0.089 and $0.098 within Q4 of 2023. However, many Dogecoin holders are now looking at different ways to diversify their portfolios.
While Shiba Inu and Dogecoin gained popularity through memes, Everlodge (ELDG) has a solid foundation built on blockchain technology and innovative solutions. Unlike meme coins that primarily rely on hype, Everlodge’s fundamentals are rooted in its disruptive approach to real estate investment.
To clarify, Everlodge will build a property marketplace where users can become fractional owners of luxurious properties like villas. In other words, these properties will be digitized and minted into NFTs, which are then fractionalized. As a result, users from all walks of life can fractionally own them for prices as low as $100.
Moreover, as the property appreciates, so will the NFT. Therefore, the passive income capabilities are amazing on Everlodge. In addition, for those who co-own properties within the Everlodge marketplace, the ability to use their property-backed NFTs as collateral to secure short to medium loans opens up new possibilities.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also have a high market cap, so price surges are harder to come. Everlodge, on the other hand, has a market cap of $5.7M and a worth of just $0.012. Also, it is in Stage 1 of its presale, meaning more price increases soon. With experts predicting ELDG could reach $0.035 before its presale ends, it could leave its rivals in the dust.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
