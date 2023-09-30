It's Official: This Version of Windows 10 Is the Last Version of … – MUO – MakeUseOf

Microsoft has announced that the current version of Windows 10 (22H2) is the last version. And support for Windows 10 will end completely in 2025.

Windows 10 is one of the most popular versions of Windows. According to Statista, it still boasts almost 70% of the market as of April 2023—more than a year and a half after the launch of its predecessor, Windows 11.

However, all things must someday come to an end. And that includes this venerable operating system.

In a post on the Windows IT Pro Blog, Jason Leznek, the Principal Product Manager in Windows Servicing and Delivery, announced that Windows 10 22H2 is the last version of Windows 10. That means Windows 10 will no longer receive new features, although it will still receive security updates.

It should be noted that you must update to 22H2 to continue receiving monthly security updates. Failure to do so could mean your system won't receive patches, leaving your system vulnerable.

Despite this announcement, Microsoft's timeline for Windows 10 remains in place. By October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer support the operating system at all. So, even if the many reasons to choose Windows 10 over 11 still apply, you'll eventually be forced to upgrade just like everyone else.

Despite being one of the most loved versions of Windows (next to Windows XP and Windows 7), Microsoft must eventually end support for Windows 10. The company launched Windows 10 on July 29, 2015, so it will be a decade old by the time Microsoft pulls support. To see how it all began, check out our brief history of Windows.

Having been around for 10 years by the time its end-of-life arrives, Windows 10 will definitely feel a little dated. Many changes and technological advancements have happened since it was first launched, so it makes sense for Microsoft to replace this aging Windows version with a new one.

Furthermore, it won't be cost-effective for the company to continue supporting an OS not built for modern hardware. In 2015, the fastest processors only had 10 cores and ran at 3.8GHz.

But in 2023, when you compare the Intel Core i9 and AMD Ryzen 9 chips, the most powerful processors on the market, you get CPUs with 32 threads at 5.7GHz frequencies. There are also new technologies, like power and efficiency cores, which require software support so that the user can enjoy the advantages they bring.

And with Windows 12 already in the works, Microsoft is right to focus its resources on that instead of spending time and money on an old operating system. However popular it may be.

Although Windows 11 isn't a perfect replacement for Windows 10, it's time to upgrade. Whether we like it or not, Microsoft is abandoning Windows 10, so anyone still using it is being forced to make a choice.

We're just hoping that when the company releases the successor to Windows 11, it includes all the new features that we want to see in a Windows operating system.

