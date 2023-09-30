MLS on Apple TV in 2023: Cost, Season Pass subscription deals & … – Goal.com

Major League Soccer returns on February 25 and will be exclusive to Apple TV

The new Major League Soccer season continues this weekend on its new official home Apple TV.

As soccer grows in popularity across the United States, Apple has inked a deal that will see them become the exclusive home of MLS action for the next 10 years. MLS Season Pass holders will be granted access to all live MLS regular-season matches, as well as the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup.

Each MLS match broadcast will feature a pregame and postgame show. Gamedays will also have a live five-hour show covering all of the action from the first matches on the East Coast through to the final whistle on the West Coast.

MLS Season Pass subscriptions will cost $14.99 per month. Annual passes are priced at $99.

Apple TV+ subscribers, meanwhile, can gain access to the MLS Season Pass for the discounted price of $12.99 or $79.

Apple TV’s Family Sharing feature also enables access for up to six family members with their own Apple ID and password. Additional perks include dedicated club pages which provide "a more personalised experience throughout the Apple TV app".

The 2023 MLS regular season continues this weekend with LAFC versus Portland kicking off the schedule.

8:30pm ET

10:30pm ET

Apple TV is an app and, as such, subscribers will be able to login to the action live on all Apple devices, Smart TVs, streaming devices like the Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast, set-top boxes and games consoles.

Subscribers will also be able to access MLS soccer on the web by going to tv.apple.com.

A host of well known MLS figures will feature as announcers, commentators and pundits on the Apple TV MLS Season Pass service, with coverage available in English, Spanish and French.

Among those who will be involved are:

Read more about Apple TV's MLS announcers here.

