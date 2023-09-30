Disney Plus Schedule July 3-9: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The Disney Plus schedule for July 3-9 is headlined by an exciting animated anthology series.

On Wednesday, July 5, the streamer will release Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a collection of 10 original animated short films from creators representing countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The anthology presents 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories that incorporate advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters, drawing inspiration from Africa’s rich histories and cultures.

The 10 films included in the anthology are Stardust (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt), Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer (Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa), Hatima (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa), Enkai (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya), Moremi (Shofela Coker, Nigeria), Surf Sangoma (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa), Mukudzei (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe), First Totem Problems (Tshepo Moche, South Africa), Herderboy (Raymond Malinga, Uganda), and You Give Me Heart (Lesego Vorster, South Africa).

The animated anthology features a diverse cast from around the world, including renowned actors such as Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters), Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Godzilla vs. Kong), and many others. Comedians Tumi Morake, Sne Dladla, and Tyson Ngubeni, as well as rappers Nasty C and Gigi Lamayne, are also part of the cast.

The streamer will also release a new installment in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion. The situation is getting stickier for Nick Fury and his allies as they take on the Skrulls.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

Share article

source