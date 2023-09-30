GPT-5 Could ‘Complete Training’ End-2023 – CDOTrends

GPT-5 could arrive as soon as the end of this year, says Siqi Chen, the founder and CEO of Runway.

Alluding to conversations from insiders working at OpenAI, he tweeted: “I have been told that GPT-5 is scheduled to complete training this December and that OpenAI expects it to achieve AGI.”

To be clear, completion of training is not the same as a release date; additional fine-tuning might be necessary before the model is usable.

AGI stands for Artificial General Intelligence and refers to a highly autonomous AI system with the ability to understand, learn, and perform tasks at a level comparable to human intelligence. Unlike traditional “narrow” AI, AGI can theoretically adapt to new situations and solve a broad range of problems without being explicitly programmed for each.

In a follow-on tweet, Chen clarified that achieving AGI isn’t the “consensus belief”, though he insists that “non-zero people” at OpenAI believe it will get there.

OpenAI had separately predicted that an intermediate “GPT-4.5” could be released as soon as September or October this year, similar to how ChatGPT preceded the release of GPT-4 in March.

Since its launch, GPT-4 has revolutionized the global landscape, significantly enhancing productivity across various industries. Its capabilities extend beyond writing – its ability to generate code has also enabled developers to write code more efficiently and accurately.

Last week, it was reported that renowned software engineer Steve Yegge related how he managed to produce “completely working code from a sloppy English description”.

“In one shot, ChatGPT has produced completely working code from a sloppy English description! With voice input wired up, I could have written this program by asking my computer to do it. And not only does it work correctly, the code that it wrote is actually pretty decent Emacs Lisp code. It’s not complicated, sure. But it’s good code.”

The tsunami of disruption that sophisticated generative AI tools such as GPT-4 can cause has raised consternation across the globe.

Last week, a letter co-signed by prominent figures like Gary Marcus, Steve Wozniak, and engineers from major tech companies called for a six-month pause on the development of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. However, the Future of Life Institute (FLI) which coordinated the effort, has come under criticism for focusing on apocalyptic scenarios instead of addressing immediate AI concerns like biased algorithms.

