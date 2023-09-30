How To Transfer Ebooks From One Kindle To Another – SlashGear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Amazon Kindle is one of the most popular e-readers any book lover can buy. As time goes on, much like any other electronic device, improvements and new features are constantly integrated into newer Kindle models. If you want to stay ahead of any advancement in the realm of ebook reading, you may want to upgrade to a new Kindle and replace your old one.

Those who make the leap into purchasing a brand-new Kindle need not worry about losing any ebooks they’ve accumulated on their previous device. There are several ways you can transfer files from an old Kindle to a newer one, and all of them should be fairly easy to accomplish. Before you get started, make sure you have both Kindles on hand, their respective charging cables, and a stable Wi-Fi connection. Having the Amazon app installed on your mobile device as well as a computer accessible during the task would also be beneficial and may make transferring ebooks a lot easier.

The first method for transferring content into your new e-reader is by simply registering it to the same Amazon account you used for your older Kindle. Here’s how:

Linking the same Amazon account you used with your previous Kindles should automatically make most (if not all) of the ebooks you had in the old device accessible in the new one, including those you’ve purchased directly on Amazon. It may take a while for some files to fully download. If you’re not seeing any of your old books, make sure that you have sync enabled:

In addition to enabling sync, make sure you restart your device by long-pressing on the power button and selecting Restart to refresh the contents of your Kindle, including any changes you’ve made. Every time you want to ensure that what’s on one Kindle is also reflected on the new one, simply swipe down from the top edge of your Kindle screen to access the Quick Actions menu and select Sync.

Connecting both your Kindles to your computer and managing their contents that way is a great option if want to transfer books to your newer device and do not have a reliable internet connection. It’s also an easy way to transfer documents and ebook files that you didn’t buy directly from Amazon. Your Kindle is essentially a USB hard drive, so transferring ebooks should be as easy as copying and pasting files into the correct directory. If you have a newer Kindle, follow these steps:

Once the process is done and you safely eject your new Kindle, you should be able to see the files you just copied into the device in your new Kindle library.

The most efficient way of transferring ebooks between two Kindles is probably using an ebook library manager on your desktop computer, as it lets you easily see and compare what’s on each device. Arguably the most popular program out there is Calibre, which you can download onto your computer and use for free. Once you have the program downloaded and installed, follow these instructions:

Calibre’s library list should re-populate and reflect the new Kindle’s contents. Any book that’s already on the new Kindle should have a green checkmark next to it. To transfer new books into the device, do these steps:

Once the transfer is done, you should be able to see new ebooks in your newer Kindle. It will take a while for the transferred books to be appropriately processed for easier searching, so make sure you charge your new Kindle after transferring ebooks.

Apart from tweaking useful e-reader settings, upgrading to a new Kindle will require tying up several loose ends. The first thing you need to do is set the new device as your default Kindle so that any file transfers going forward will automatically go to the right e-reader. Go to Amazon on a desktop web browser and do the following:

You can also do this through the Amazon mobile app by tapping the profile icon at the bottom edge of the screen, going to Your Account, and selecting “Manage content and devices” under the “Account settings” section. On this page, you can select the Devices tab and pick the newest Kindle as your default device.

The next thing you should do is modify your new Kindle’s unique email address. Every Kindle has one that you can use to send the device ebooks and other documents. The email address is pre-determined, but if you’d like to modify it, go to amazon.com/myk, select your new Kindle, and edit the email address on file to something more memorable.

Lastly, if you’re planning on selling your old Kindle or passing it on to someone else, you need to deregister it so it’s no longer connected to your Amazon account. According to Amazon, you should simply open your old Kindle, go to Settings, head to Your Account, and select Deregister Device. Confirm the action to finalize the process.

source