Cardano (ADA) Price Reaching This Zone Sparks Large Investor Activity – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to crypto intelligence portal IntoTheBlock, the Cardano network has seen an increase in the number and volume of large transactions in recent days. Thus, in 24 hours on Monday, the number of transactions equivalent to at least $100,000 increased by 480 to 3,290. In volume terms, this increase was 1.36 billion ADA or $540 million, with a total value of 22.87 billion ADA or $8.89 billion, respectively.

Previously, Cardano’s large transaction figures peaked on April 15, with 4,950 transactions totaling 34.57 billion ADA or $15.45 billion. At that time, the price of ADA reached its highest level since September 2022, at $0.4617 per token.

The rise in the number and volume of large Cardano transactions came after the price of the ADA token, which powers the network, fell 16.5% since the beginning of last week. As a result of this decline, the price returned to the zone below $0.42, in which ADA has been trading since the beginning of the year and only managed to move up beyond it two weeks ago.

The lower boundary of this zone can be considered the level of $0.3 per ADA, below which, in the last two years, the price of the token went down only after the crash of FTX.

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master’s program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source