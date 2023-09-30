Elon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First Time – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

On this week’s episode of Idea Generation, Paul Rodriguez Jr. describes his early days as a young skateboarder in California, how he became the face of Nike Skate and eventually launched his own brand, Primitive Skateboarding. Along the way, he’s tried his hand at investing, including helping build and sell a craft beer-company.

Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.

Governing and BBQ: In his boyhood home of Nashville, North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Alexander Heffner, host of PBS’s The Open Mind, sit down for plates of pulled pork and banana pudding. Cooper discusses his belief that health care is a right, that cutting greenhouse gas emissions is critical and that education and training are the bedrock of his state's future. But he warns that the threat of autocracy from within America is real and dangerous. Breaking Bread is a series aimed at finding common ground across a deeply divided America. Journalist Alexander Heffner journeys from Maine to New Mexico, sitting down for meals and candid conversations with powerful political figures on both sides of the aisle. Heffner seeks to draw out lawmakers by incentivizing empathy and compromise in pursuit of a new consensus.

Top China Quant Fund Punished for Poor Conduct Against Peers

Chocolate Could Get Even Pricier If Africa’s Cocoa Crop Flops

Charting the Global Economy: Inflation Cools in US and Europe

Italian Business Group Sees Weak Economy for Remainder of 2023

China Manufacturing Activity in First Expansion Since March

Ford CEO Explains Why the Automaker Is Pausing Its Michigan Battery Plant

SoftBank-Backed Lululemon Rival Vuori Said to Plan IPO Next Year

Revealed: Three Aircraft Carriers Sunk in Battle of Midway

EU’s Ability to Fight Disinfo Gets Fact-Checked in Slovakia

Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries to Lay Off Over 30% of Staff

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

Putin Says Waging War in Ukraine Defends Russia’s ‘Sovereignty’

Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Lauds New Weapons Alliances At Meeting

Property Sharks Circle a £9 Million Deal

IRS Contractor Charged With Leaking Tax Data on Billionaires

Follow the Latest Golf Updates From the Ryder Cup in Italy

Things to know about the Nobel Prizes

British Politics Is Reverting to Old-Fashioned Class War

Robots Versus Workers Is No Zero-Sum Game

It’s Too Easy For Floods to Bring New York to Its Knees

A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics

Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

`Varsity Blues’ Dad Gets Home Confinement Sentence on Appeal

Guess Board Agrees to Settle Co-Founder Marciano’s Harassment Case

Mississippi River Waters Dip Toward Record Low in Threat to US Crop Exports

US Weighing Record $1 Billion Loan for Massive Lithium Mine in Nevada

NYC Flooding Renews Calls for Safer Basement Apartments

In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion

Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst

Three Arrows Founder's Arrest Marks Downfall of Crypto Highflier

Bitcoin Is Ending September With First Quarterly Loss This Year

Three Arrows Co-Founder Zhu Apprehended, Liquidator Says

Tesla co-founder’s fortune has plunged as shares of the electric-car maker tumble.

Elon Musk ’s losses for 2022 topped $100 billion as shares of Tesla Inc. dropped to the lowest level in two years.

The Tesla co-founder is still the world's richest person with a fortune of $169.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index , even after seeing his net worth shrink by $8.6 billion on Monday. He’s down $100.5 billion this year — the most of anyone on the wealth index — after peaking at $340 billion a little more than a year ago.

source