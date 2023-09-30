Apple AirPods Lite For $99 Coming Soon, New Leak Claims – Forbes

Apple AirPods with wired charging case – will more affordable AirPods look different?

A new report claims that Apple is looking to release a new version of AirPods, designed to be more affordable than the current earbuds. It comes from the highly reliable Ming-Chi Kuo from TFI Securities, who says, “The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng.”

Let’s dissect that to see what we can deduce.

First, please note these are next-gen AirPods which are expected to be priced at $99. In other words, this is not what Apple has done with the second-gen AirPods, reducing them in price to $129 and keeping them in the range as a lower-cost alternative to the third-generation AirPods, costing $169.

No, Kuo says that these are new earbuds.

Apple, then, may be doing something similar to what it did with the HomePod. The original smart speaker was considered expensive at $349 when it first launched, later dropping to $299. But Apple surprised everyone when it released the HomePod mini for just $99—much cheaper than seemed likely.

Given this predicted price point it seems to me we should imagine that Apple will introduce something reasonably basic, though not necessarily as simple as the second-gen AirPods which, obviously, would disappear when the budget version appears. Newer tech is likely though the enhanced audio and other features introduced in the third-gen AirPods would be absent. I’d also expect the design to match the current second-generation version. A bit like the way the SE iPhones have taken an earlier design and updated the tech on the inside.

One thing seems certain to me: they won’t be called AirPods Lite. It’s just not very Apple. Apple AirPods SE, perhaps?

Kuo says second-half 2024, which makes sense to me. Note that there’s no mention of new AirPods to replace the third-generation AirPods, so I’d expect them to stay on sale and at the same price as now. Apple will need to be careful, though, as the second-gen AirPods are believed to be selling well, offering enough excellence for many to plump for them rather than the newer, pricier model.

Kuo also notes that that the release could slip to the first six months of 2025, and this seems highly credible. The fall is always a busy time for Apple product releases and the company has released several updates for AirPods in the Spring, so that timetable could apply here, too.

This is also intriguing and I’ll be discussing the prospect of over-ear AirPods separately, including what they might entail. The timeline is predicted to be the same, which makes me think Apple will want to release both at the same time, which could make this year the favorite option. After all, the original AirPods Max headphones have been around since the end of 2020, so will be almost three years old by this fall.

