How to download Free Fire Advance Server APK for OB33 update: Official download link and more – Sportskeeda

Free Fire players are thrilled now that the OB33 Advance Server is finally available. Before any major update rolls out, the developers of the battle royale game give players the chance to test out the new features of the upcoming update.

The Advance Server gives a sneak peek of new characters, pets, weapons, and more. Players can use them to report bugs and glitches they come across. If the developers find the player’s report legitimate, they usually reward them with diamonds or other in-game accessories.

The Advance Server meant for the OB33 update is already available for players to enjoy. Mobile gamers were allowed access on 10 March 2022, and the server will close down on 17 March 2022.

In order to access the Advance Server, players must have an Activation code. This code is handed out to a handful of players after they register for the server. If a player has received no code, they will not be able to access the Advance Server.

Players must follow the steps given below if they want to download the OB33 Advance Server:

Step 1: Gamers should head over to the official Advance Server website or tap here to be redirected.

Step 2: They must then sign in using the same method that they used to sign up while registering for the Free Fire server.

Step 3: Players will notice a “Download APK” link which they must tap.

Step 4: Once players install and open the APK, they should enter the Activation code in order to access the server.

Note: Any progress that players make on the Free Fire Advance Server will not be reflected in the actual game once the server shuts down.

