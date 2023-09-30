How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version update: Direct APK download link and more – Sportskeeda

Since the release of PUBG Mobile Lite, the game has undergone several changes due to regular updates. This essentially adds various new features while improving the current ones.

Earlier this month, gamers were able to download an in-game patch in the form of a 0.22.1 update. Along with a few minor changes, it added a few new gun skins to the game. Here are some specifics on how to obtain it.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so users should avoid downloading it.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 is a simple process that involves first downloading the official APK file for the 0.22.0 version from the website and then installing the latest patch within the game.

Note: If players already have an older version installed on their device, they can download the in-game patch.

Step 1: You will find the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file on the official website, which you may access through this link.

Step 2: After the website has loaded, you can proceed ahead with the download by clicking on the APK download button.

Users will need 714 MB to download the APK and more free space to install the game. Thus, gamers should see enough storage on their Android device before downloading it.

Step 3: Users may install it once the download is complete. Whenever prompted, they should toggle on the Install from Unknown source option.

Step 4: As soon as they open the game, a message will appear on the screen asking them to download the patch. Click okay to download the update.

The size of the in-game patch is 192.33 MB, while they may need additional space for the resource files. Gamers can only open the game after they update it.

Step 5: Finally, users can log in to their PUBG Mobile Lite account to continue playing the streamlined game.

Players might encounter an error during installation due to an incomplete APK file. In this case, redownloading the APK file will solve the problem.

