PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November: Nioh 2, Lego Harry … – PlayStation

All available on November 1.

Today we’re happy to reveal November’s Monthly Games for PlayStation Plus. Take on savage foes with traditional weapons and supernatural abilities in Nioh 2, cast spells and solve puzzles in Lego Harry Potter Collection and take to the stars for physics sim Heavenly Bodies.

These titles can be enjoyed by PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members from Tuesday November 1. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October will be announced later this month.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the Monthly Games.

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging single player action RPG sequel. Take down a host of deadly new Yokai, seasoned samurai warriors and gargantuan boss monsters in Team Ninja’s stylized vision of Japan’s early Sengoku period. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

PlayStation Plus members can add both Nioh 2 on PS4 and Nioh 2 Remastered to their game library.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection brings together Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of Lego and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more. Enjoy two player fun either local or online.

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game, featuring a collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station, alone or with a friend via local co-op.

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday October 31 to add Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot to their game library.

Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

81 Comments

Gerardo Riba Group Manager, Brand Licensing

Sachie Kobari PlayStation.Blog Japan

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

Sam Warner Well Told Entertainment

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source