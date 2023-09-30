New Fade Agent in Valorant: Release date and time for all regions revealed – Sportskeeda

After a long wait, Valorant is finally getting a new Agent with the upcoming 4.08 update, called Fade. She is ready to join Valorant’s Initiator roster alongside Sova, Breach, Skye, and Kay/O.

The Turkish Agent will go live with the start of Episode 4 Act 3. The developers have already released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming character, revealing her abilities.

Fans are eagerly waiting to try her out on the server, and for that, they will have to wait a bit more, as the new Agent will be introduced in a few days.

With the start of a new Act, the developers usually bring in several changes to make it more interesting for players. The introduction of a new Agent or map makes it more exciting for them, and Riot is ready to deliver the same with the upcoming Episode 4 Act 3.

However, gamers will have to wait a few more days to get their hands on this new Agent as Fade will be introduced with the upcoming patch 4.08. The update will affect the game from Wednesday (April 27) onwards.

The timings of the update are as follows:

Note: These timings are tentative and subject to change.

Fade is the 19th Valorant Agent and the 5th to join the Initiator roster. The recon-heavy character is designed to give tough competition to Sova from the upcoming update. The developers have also taken references from League of Legends, another popular Riot title, to create her abilities.

Fade’s tracking ability of enemy movement, along with decay and paranoia, are truly unique. After watching her gameplay trailer, players are very excited about the new Agent going live.

Some content creators have already received early access to the new update, and they’re currently playing with the new Agent.

There has been plenty of excitement surrounding the upcoming Agent over the last few weeks. Yesterday’s first gameplay trailer just increased the hype, and it will be interesting to see how Fade impacts the game from the upcoming update.

