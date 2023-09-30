How to update your AirPods to the latest firmware available – XDA Developers

Apple’s AirPods indeed receive software updates, too.

Just like the latest iPhones, Apple's excellent wireless earbuds, including the AirPods Pro 2, receive software updates sporadically. While these updates typically don't include any noticeable changes, they sometimes introduce some major, exciting features. This makes certain tech enthusiasts wonder how they can manually update their AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max. Here's what you need to know.

Sadly, unlike iOS and macOS, there's no button or setting to force-update the AirPods. Apple automatically downloads and installs these software updates in the background. The company states that for this to work, the AirPods should be connected to a power source and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This means that if you're using Apple's earbuds with an Android phone, there's simply no way to update them yourself. Instead, you can book an Apple Store appointment and head there to get them updated by an employee.

Apple posts the change logs of AirPods firmware updates on its website. To confirm that you're running the latest version available, you can follow the steps below:

It's a shame that Apple doesn't offer a more intuitive procedure to update the AirPods firmware. While probably most users couldn't care less about these updates, many enthusiasts want to try the latest available as soon as possible. Just connecting the AirPods to a charger and leaving them next to an Apple device doesn't always install the new software instantly. And it's worth noting that sometimes these updates pack major changes, like automatic device switching support. They're not necessarily just mundane bug fixes and security improvements.

