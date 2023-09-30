Celebrate Alexa’s birthday with huge discounts on Amazon’s Echo devices – PennLive

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access 2022 sale offers prices up to 55% off its own devices including Echo Dot devices.
Amazon makes some of our favorite gadgets and smart home devices on the market right now. From outdoor security cameras to TVs to speakers, if you’re looking to make your home a little smarter and more convenient, now is the time to make a purchase.
Celebrate Amazon’s virtual assistant’s 8th birthday by taking advantage of some series discounts on its own devices. And with the holidays quickly approaching, now is the time to start checking things off your list.
If you need help with day-to-day reminders and need, or just want, your very own personal assistant, you definitely need to give the Echo devices a try. Amazon Echo is a smart speaker, but it does more than play music. With Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, Echo can tell you about the weather, create shopping lists, help you in the kitchen, control other smart products such as lights and televisions, and a lot more.
These are the deals you will find on Echo devices now through Nov. 6, 2022.
Save $80 on Echo Show 15
Save $80 on Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Save $60 on Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Save $50 on Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
Save $55 on Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids
Save $20 on Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Save $40 on Echo (4th Gen)
