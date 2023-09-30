Google Photos starts adding support for Android 14's upcoming … – Android Police

The detail is in the coding

Back in May, Google announced a backwards-compatible Ultra HDR format for Android 14. The 10-bit images are rendered by the system framework automatically, which Google has said will allow apps to "seamlessly interoperate with HDR images, displaying them in standard dynamic range as needed." We’ve just caught wind of one such app: code in a new version of Google Photos shows Google is preparing support.

Google Photos version 6.51.0.561138754 was released in late August, and prolific tinkerer AssembleDebug spotted a few strings in its lines of code that flat out mention Ultra HDR support, sharing them in his GappsMods Flags Telegram group.

Ultra HDR disabled

UltraHdrPreviewFragment

EDITOR_ULTRA_HDR_PREVIEW

photos_mediadetails_details_ultra_hdr

Ultra HDR is a new format that Google is working on in Android 14 to promote backwards compatibility with standard file formats like JPEG on Android devices. This will allow the file to keep the higher range of colors captured in HDR (higher dynamic range) while showing it in SDR (standard dynamic range) on non-HDR compatible screens. When shown on HDR compatible screens, however, the saved file will pop with color and saturation.

HDR provides a much better picture and video quality than SDR because it can show a wider range of color choices and brightness levels across the entire spectrum. For example, an HDR picture or video taken of the night sky will look darker than in SDR pictures where there’s no light, but stars will pop more. Overall, it’s just a better way of representing the reality of what our eyes see on a daily basis.

Over the last decade, it seems like smartphones have evolved from communication devices to something more akin to high-quality cameras that have phone-like features. While some companies continue to selectively innovate, such as Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines, most update their chipsets with slightly faster performance, add new case colors, and upgrade their cameras. Being able to utilize those cameras in Android 14 to full effect will be great, and it represents Google taking another leap into the future of photography with Google Photos.

