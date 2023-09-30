Apple TV's Shrinking: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else … – MovieWeb

Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and Jessica Williams star in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series. Here’s what to know.

Since its 2019 launch, Apple TV+ has offered award-winning, original series exclusive to its streaming platform. The service features Emmy-award-winning Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, Central Park, The Shrink Next Door, The Morning Show, Black Bird, and more. As of April 2022, its original content has earned the platform over two hundred forty-three wins and over nine hundred sixty-one major award nominations — notably setting records with Ted Lasso, the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history. Apple TV+ continues to offer new, original content as the platform grows. With its release schedule packed for 2023, here's a look at one of the front-running series.

Shrinking is an upcoming Apple TV+ original. The ten-episode show is helmed by Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Jessica Williams. It tells the comedic story of a therapist who suddenly decides to tell the unabashed truth — much to the chagrin of his coworkers. While each therapist in the practice uses different techniques with their clients, the sudden shift from their coworker is a stark departure from their education, training, and licensure. Each therapist at the practice — one blunt, one directionless, and one overly passionate — faces a unique set of trials and tribulations as they continue to meet with clients (and disagree with one another).

The show will give its own take on heavier themes like grief, terminal illness, and mental health treatment, all through the comedic lenses of the three main characters. As the premiere date quickly approaches, here's everything we know.

The show's premise is that a grieving, emotionally distraught therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segel), begins to break the rules with his clients. He abandons the supportive, sensitive, clinical methodology of addressing his clientele and delivers his genuine, unadulterated thoughts. In other words, he tells his clients exactly what he thinks. This technique shift conflicts with Jimmy's years of education, training, and experience. However, this new technique caused changes in the lives of Jimmy and his clients, cementing Jimmy's nontraditional therapy as a noteworthy venture.

Related: Yellowstone’s 1923 Trailer Breakdown: New Threats Are on the Horizon

Jimmy's actions are not without consequence. He works alongside other mental health care practitioners, and they are dubious of his newfound methods. On top of their skepticism, Jimmy's coworkers have problems of their own. Jimmy is a therapist at a successful practice, a practice pioneered by his boss and mentor, Dr. Phil Rhodes (Harrison Ford).

Rhodes forged a successful career as a "blue-collar shrink" and pioneer in Cognitive Behavior Therapy. Recently diagnosed with Parkinson's, he grapples with his new reality throughout the series. Rhodes considers his legacy, his family, and his proteges, Jimmy and Gaby, all while trying to maintain his typical dry, straightforward demeanor.

Everything comes to a head as Dr. Rhodes, Jimmy, Gaby, and their clients are all thrust into a harsh new reality, one not cushioned by warm, comforting emotional support.

The cast includes Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Star Wars, The Call of The Wild), Jason Segel (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Jessica Williams (Love Life, 2 Dope Queens), Christa Miller (Head of The Class, Scrubs), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Luke Tennie (CSI: Vegas, Deadly Class), and Lukia Maxwell (Generation).

Shrinking is written by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso), and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Thor: Love and Thunder). Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein executive produce alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Related: Bad Sisters Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

In a 2022 Deadline interview, Brett Goldstein (Shrinking co-writer and executive producer) weighed in on the casting of Harrison Ford, stating:

He’s so far been amazing. I was thinking about it, and he’s always been funny. He’s funny in Indiana Jones, he’s funny in all of his work, he’s naturally funny. He’s not done a straight comedy before, and you’ll have to ask him, but I think he’s loving it, and he’s so funny. When we did the first read-through, he was just killing the room. It was amazing. I think he’s just so excited that he gets to do a proper comedy, because from what it seems to me, I think he’s always wanted to do one, and never quite had the chance. So, it’s amazing to have this man at his age and with his talent, to be able to do something new. It’s very cool.

Shrinking marks a significant first, as well as several notable reunions. The series will be Harrison Ford's first ongoing television role after a career of cinematic franchises and box-office success. The series also marks another collaboration with Brett Goldstein, a star, writer, and executive producer of Ted Lasso. Additionally, it marks Jason Segel's second collaboration with Apple TV+ after the 2022 adaptation of The Sky is Everywhere.

Shrinking will premiere the first two episodes on Friday, January 27th, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday. All episodes are available exclusively on Apple TV+.

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

source