Disney Plus Schedule June 12-18: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The Disney Plus schedule for June 12-18 features a much-anticipated documentary on the godfather of Marvel comics, Stan Lee himself.

On Friday, June 16, the streamer will add the documentary titled Stan Lee to its available content. Directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gelb, Stan Lee will focus on the titular figure who revolutionized the comic industry. Lee was born on December 28, 1922, and the documentary celebrates the 100th anniversary of his birth. Even though many details are still under wrap, as Disney has been unusually shy about promoting this project, fans still are hyped up for it. Even the synopsis doesn’t give away too much as it only recites “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.’’

People attending the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival had to chance to watch it already since the documentary premiered there. The teaser released by Disney just shows a reel of the popular Stan Lee Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos. Lee died on November 12, 2018, but is still a very popular figure in pop culture, receiving plenty of homages for the impact he had in the industry.

Next week, Disney Plus will also add a few episodes of Raven’s Home to its catalog. The Raven-Symoné-led sitcom reached its sixth season, which premiered on April 9, 2023, and is currently airing on Disney Channel on Sundays. Starting Wednesday, June 14, Disney Plus subscribers can watch the first four episodes of Raven’s Home season 6.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

