Valorant patch 2.00 official notes introduce agent 14 Yoru, along with Brimstone buffs and Omen nerfs – Sportskeeda

The first major Valorant update of 2021 is finally here, and the latest version is set to introduce the shooter’s newest Agent, Yoru, into the mix,
However, the Valorant devs are not just looking to bring the 5th duelist of the game with this patch, as they will be tweaking some kits and changing the current meta drastically too.
🚨 #VALORANT update 2.00 patch notes are live!🔹 Yoru is in the game!🔹 Agent+Weapon balancing🔹 Bug fixes
Brimstone is all set to get a sizable buff to his kit, which is going to make him relevant once more, in both pro play and standard matchmaking.
Omen, on the other hand, will get some tweaks to the quality of life perks that his current abilities provide. Riot felt that his kit was not very economically demanding, and he will hence be toned down a bit with this patch, so as to help out the other controllers in the game.
Other changes include a nerf to the Classic, and players will now find it much harder to get consistent head-taps with the right-click mechanic of the weapon.
For a detailed view of Valorant patch 2.00, players can always check out Riot Games’ official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are the major highlights from the coming update.
#1. Valorant’s New Champion Yoru
#2. Valorant’s Champion Updates
Brimstone
Stim Beacon
Molotov
Sky Smokes
Sound
Omen
Paranoia
Dark Cover
Viper
Riot promises a Viper buff very soon.
#3. Valorant Weapon Updates
Classic (Alt. Fire)
#4. Valorant Competitive Updates
#5. Valorant Social Updates
#6. Valorant Bugs
#7. Valorant Known Issues
