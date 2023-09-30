iOS 17: Has Apple Just Introduced Its Most Controversial iPhone Update? – Forbes

The call screen in iOS 17 public beta.

The new iPhone software, iOS 17, is only a few weeks away. But it’s already proving contentious because of one change: how you hang up a call.

It’s all down to the introduction of Contact Posters, which mean you can see full-screen pictures of the person you’re talking to while you’re on a call. They are great, and are going to be widely adopted, I believe.

But, as so often with changes like this, there are knock-on effects. In this case, it changes the control buttons for the call, previously taking up the whole of the call screen which on iOS 16 is otherwise black save for the caller’s name and time you’ve been on the call. Now, in iOS 17, they have been shunted down to the bottom of the display.

That’s fine, except that it means the buttons have been re-ordered. The shortcut to Contacts vanishes, and the remaining six buttons are in different places.

The iPhone call screen in iOS 16.

Currently, the call end button shines out in red, central and lonely at the bottom, and very easy to hit. In iOS 17, though, it sits at the bottom right corner, close to the keypad circle.

Now, as you know, change is good. But it is often challenging. Apple moved the address bar from the top of the Safari browser to the bottom and this change was not universally adored. Personally, I prefer the lower position—have you seen how simple and intuitive it is to swipe from one tab to the next in the full-screen view? The resistance was considerable, though and Apple compromised by offering the top-position URL bar as an option.

This proposed change has also been met with considerable disquiet, it seems, not least since CNBC talked about it, saying, “It’s easy to imagine someone with muscle memory from years of hanging up phone calls accidentally pressing where the button used to be.”

Muscle memory is powerful. How long did it take you to not try to press the Home Button on an iPhone X? It took me two days, and I think this could be similar.

So, in that sense, I’m not worried. And the button still stands out because it’s red. But as several tweets have pointed out, if you’re left-handed, a button positioned at the right-most side of the display is that bit less convenient.

Thing is, Apple can’t easily offer different options here, as it did with the Safari address bar. Something as key as the phone end call button needs to be standardized for every phone. It’s a bit like the way that when phones had physical call buttons that eventually they agreed that the button to make a call would be on the left, end call on the right (though Motorola had them the other way round for quite some years).

Apple will need to see how strong the resistance is. Maybe there’s a way to edge the buttons higher again, just a little, so the red button regains a central spot all to itself. This is what betas are for, so watch this space.

