iPhone 15 Ultra Models Likely To Support Apple's Vision Pro Reality Headset for Capturing 3D Spatial Photos – LatestLY

Mumbai, September 5: The iPhone 15 Ultra is getting buzz since it is expected to launch with the iPhone 15 series. The device is said to replace or rename the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max with new features and design. According to new reports, the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra may support the Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset developed by Apple.

The Vision Pro was first teased on June 5 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conferences, and since then, people have been curious to know about the 2024 launch. According to a famous report, the 15 Ultra may have additional capabilities to support Vision Pro’s 3D capturing capability for spatial photos and videos. Facebook Parent Meta Teams Up With LG to Make New Apple Vision Pro Competitor: Report.

The new iPhone 15 series is rumoured to have features like a telephoto camera, LiDAR scanner, wide-angle rear camera, and many other powerful specs. Apple may announce its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro in the coming months, including a teaser and details about the final launch.

As per reports, the fifth or final iPhone in the 15 series is speculated to have powerful features compared to other iPhones. After the launch of the 15 series, Apple may focus on launching Vision Pro and ensure its compatibility with the series. The official price of iPhone 15 series will be revealed on September 12, 2023 at Apple’s Wanderlust Event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2023 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source