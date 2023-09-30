Motorola Edge 40: New leaks reveal slower than anticipated … – Notebookcheck.net

Earlier this month, Roland Quandt published renders of the Edge 40 in its four release colours, building on earlier leaks that revealed the upcoming smartphone’s design and specifications. Initially, Motorola was believed to have prepared the Edge 40 for launch alongside the Edge 40 Pro, the global version of the Moto X40. With the latter now released, it remains to be seen when Motorola plans to bring the Edge 40 to market.
Regardless, the Edge 40 has now turned up on Geekbench running Android 13 and with what appears to be a different chipset than earlier leaks suggested. To recap, the Edge 40 is rumoured to contain the Dimensity 8020, an unreleased chipset. However, both Geekbench listings report the device as having an MT6891Z_Z/CZA, a codename for the older Dimensity 1100.
While the Dimensity 1100 has the same CPU core arrangements and higher clock speeds than the Snapdragon 778G+ powering the Edge 30, the latter outperforms the former by approximately 11% in our benchmarks. Potentially, both Geekbench listings could be incorrect, but details for the Dimensity 8020 have not surfaced yet. Elsewhere, Geekbench reports that the Edge 40 has 8 GB of RAM, which Motorola is expected to complement with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,400 mAh battery, among other mid-range hardware.
