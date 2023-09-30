WhatsApp for beta gets new layout, changes placement of chats and other things – India Today

Listen to Story

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that refreshes the layout of the app, which is one of the biggest changes yet. The user interface is pretty clean and lets you access your chats and other tabs on the main window pretty easily. The new look is visible in the latest version of beta. Here is everything we know so far.

The company hasn’t changed everything and it has just refreshed the layout of the main WhatsApp window. You will now see the Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status tabs at the bottom of the page. This will make it easier for people to quickly access any of the above-mentioned tabs if your phone has a massive screen. So now, you don’t have to stretch a lot to reach the top section of WhatsApp.

The rest of the interface is the same as the old WhatsApp. iOS users already use a similar interface and now Android beta users of WhatsApp will also be able to experience this layout. If you don’t like the new look, do keep in mind that there will be no option for you to go back to the old look once it is rolled out to everyone.

The update is available in the latest beta version of the app. Hence, people who are using the latest version of beta for Android will be able to experience the new layout. It is expected to soon arrive in the stable version of WhatsApp too, once everything works smoothly in the beta test. The Meta-owned company is yet to confirm the release date for all users who are using the stable version of the app.

Besides, WhatsApp just recently pushed a new update that added a new Chat Lock feature for everyone. The name is pretty much self-explanatory. People will be able to add a lock to their super personal chats, so that no one is able to access them even if you hand over your phone to anyone else. The good thing is the new feature automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications as well and so, your privacy is protected.

WhatsApp also released a new Edit button feature. Users will get a 15-minute window to make any changes to the wrong messages that they might have sent to anyone. This is a very useful feature as one now won’t be required to delete full messages as the edit button will let you correct sentences or words that you think were not correct initially.

Do keep in mind that these two features are being rolled out in phases and it will take time to reach everyone. So, if you haven’t yet received the update, then you will have to wait for sometime.

