Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3 is one capable budget laptop – Digital Trends

At today’s Surface event, Microsoft announced the third generation of its budget-priced Surface Laptop Go, the premium Surface Laptop Studio 2, and the Surface Go 4. Sporting a Microsoft pedigree, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is worth considering if you’re looking for a nice-looking touchscreen notebook.

Microsoft upgraded several components in this year’s offering to make the Surface Laptop Go 3 more competitive. Microsoft upgraded the processor to a 12th Gen Core i5-1235U, which deliversa massive upgrade of 88% faster performance. Memory and storage capacity are larger than ever for a Surface Laptop Go, with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. At the same time, battery life increases from 13 to 15 hours, so you can go all day with this laptop.

Ports include one USB-C and one USB-A, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. The Surface Laptop Go 3 has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 continues to provide several style choices. Microsoft offers its lightest Surface in four colors: platinum, ice blue, sage, and sandstone. The Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799, a significant increase over last year’s $600 Surface Laptop Go 2.

The 12.4-inch touchscreen display is protected with Gorilla Glass 3 and reaches 320 nits of brightness, which is good for indoor use.

Upgrades are available, but add to the cost. Fully loaded, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will offer 16GB and a 512GB SSD, doubling memory and storage of the entry-level model. Make sure to check out our roundup of Surface Laptop Go 3 specs for a full rundown of the device.

Microsoft is touting AI in everything right now and showed several demonstrations of that in the Surface Laptop Go 3. In addition, the company demoed its new Surface Laptop Studio 2.

Despite the higher price, Microsoft builds reliable hardware and offers some unique features, such as the tall 3:2 aspect ratio that works well for a touchscreen laptop. Secure Windows Hello sign-in makes authentication quick and easy. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is also light, weighing less than 2.5 pounds.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 isn’t going to blow you away. Or, at the very least, it’s not the surprise device that it was when the original Surface Laptop Studio launched nearly two years ago.

Normally, I like to see some innovation. What’s the device going to do that the previous model can’t? There’s the extra performance, but the Surface Laptop Studio is already supremely powerful. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 justifies its existence in all of the small ways.

Announced during the Microsoft September event, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 joins a growing family of Surface devices. Equipped with all the same flexibility we’d expect from the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Studio 2 may look very similar to the previous version, but it’s a lot more different than it seems at a glance.

How does the new version compare to Microsoft’s original Laptop Studio? Below, we’ll take you on a deep dive into these two devices and help you make your pick if you’re trying to choose between them.

Pricing and availability

Microsoft has consistently put out a new version of its most popular Surface device, the Surface Pro. With it due to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, it’s an important milestone for the device and may herald some exciting changes and upgrades over the still-impressive last-generation device, the Surface Pro 9.

As we edge closer to its impending release, here’s what we know about the Surface Pro 10 so far.

