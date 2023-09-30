Amazon Echo Show 5 price slashed by more than 50% – Stuff

Search

Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home News Amazon’s Echo Show 5 slashed to $35/£35 in Prime Early Access deal

Bedside smarts without breaking the bank

A dinky smart display with Alexa on tap, Amazon’s Echo Show 5 drops digital assistance onto your desktop, kitchen counter or bedside table. And with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale about to kick off, now is the cheapest time to buy one.

Normally available for $85/£75, Amazon has discounted the diminutive display by more than 50% in the US and UK. So you can pick up an Echo Show 5 for the much more affordable price of $35/£35. Better yet, you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to claim the deal.

The offer comes in advance of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day deals event happening on 11 and 12 October. A sequel to July’s Prime Day, it promises a range of savings ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

Launched last year, the second-gen Echo Show 5 was already a top choice if you were shopping for an accessible smart display. Fronted by a 5.5in screen that’s angled for easier viewing, you can use it check the weather, control your smart home and stream box sets (provided your eyesight is sharp). A built-in camera even lets you video call your familiars, while a privacy cover prevents unexpected peeping.

While the screen’s resolution is relatively low, our four-star review still found that the visual interface added usefully to Alexa interactions. We were also impressed by the volume of the Echo Show 5’s speakers, if not by the lack of bass. And we found its compact footprint a doddle to place.

Granted, that touchscreen is smaller than the panels found on most modern smartphones. And the bezels around it aren’t exactly slender. But if you want a straightforward smart display to usurp your alarm clock, you won’t be disappointed for just $35/£35. In fact, at its reduced price, the Echo Show 5 shapes up as a top contender for affordable Christmas gifting.

Echo Show not quite what you’re looking for? Amazon has also discounted its Echo Dot smart speaker, plus a range of other Alexa devices. Additional deals are also due on other products as the Prime Early Access Sale begins in earnest. We’ll be picking out all of the top offers here.

Formerly News Editor at this fine institution, Chris now writes about tech from his tropical office. Sidetracked by sustainable stuff, he’s also keen on coffee kit, classic cars and any gear that gets better with age.

Cameras, gear and travel tech

Christmas kit for little critters

Go beyond 4K with high-dynamic range – the brightness-boosting tech that makes your telly better

You can use Echo devices to create a mesh network with Eero routers – pretty neat, huh?

Get the Stuff newsletter in your inbox!

Every year, it’s a gamble what will and won’t transfer from your old phone

The mainstream model takes on the fitness-focused flagship

Pressure washers may look more or less the same as they always have, but they’re much smarter than they used to be

Apple’s Vision Pro headset scans your eyes for security

Christmas kit for little critters

All you need to know about the upcoming CD-quality music streaming service, Spotify HiFi

Stuff

Kelsey Media, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Kent ME18 6AL. © 2021 Kelsey Media Ltd, kelsey.co.uk

source