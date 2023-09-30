How to generate an AI Image Using Bing – India Today

Listen to Story

With the introduction of the new Chat feature and AI capabilities to Bing search, Microsoft recently launched an AI-image generator for its search engine’s Image search window. Bing’s new AI image generator produces pictures depending on user searches and criteria.

Generally, the function works on what users have requested Bing to create in terms of an image, and Bing’s AI-image generator produces the image based on the query the user has given in the text box.

A Microsoft account, an internet connection, and a web browser are required to utilise Bing AI-Image Maker. The tool is accessible via any web browser and requires no additional software or hardware.

STEPS FOR USING BING AI-IMAGE MAKER TO CREATE IMAGES:

Step 1: Visit the Bing AI-Image Maker.

Step 2: To initiate the task of generating the AI image, go to www.bing.com.

Step 3: Next select the images option at the top.

Step 4: Then, on the right side of the website, tap the AI-Image maker button.

Step 5: Later, log in with your Microsoft account.

Step 6: You must connect with your Microsoft account to utilise the Bing AI-Image Maker.

If you don’t already have one, you can make one for free. This step needs to use the tool’s functionalities.

Step 7: Enter the question you want to include.

Step 8: Now begin to enter the photograph you want to have with the Bing AI-Image Creator to produce it in the text field.

Step 9: Click on the Create button.

Step 10: After you are done with your query, click on the Create button.

Step 11: Wait for the Bing AI picture maker to produce an image.

Step 12: Bing will begin creating the picture.

Step 13: Finally save your image.

Step 14: When the photos have been created, download them.

Edited By: Deepali Jena Published On: Mar 16, 2023 — ENDS —

