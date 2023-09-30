Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29 includes PS VR2 upgrade, a race … – PlayStation

An incredibly action-packed February update for all levels of GT players at no additional cost.

Gran Turismo players! The 1.29 update for Gran Turismo 7 arrives today February 20 at 10pm PST* / February 21 at 6am GMT / 3pm JST.

With the 1.29 update at no additional cost, players will be able to for the first time experience all the races and game modes (excluding ‘2P Split Screen’ mode) with a whole new level of realism. PS VR2 players will also be able to access an exclusive ‘VR Showroom’ area from their ‘Garage’ or the in-game car dealerships where they can admire all the stunning details of the ultra-high-definition car models in a variety of locations and lighting settings.

GT7 takes full advantage of PS VR2’s next-gen features – Utilizing specially optimized HDR tone mapping, as well as foveated rendering from the eye-tracking feature (a technology that renders areas of the screen that the player is directly looking at in high definition), and dynamic 3D audio support, players will experience a whole new dimension of highly immersive gameplay.

Take your Gran Turismo 7 experience to new heights with PS VR2 (launching February 22).





Gran Turismo Sophy is a revolutionary superhuman racing AI racing agent developed in a collaboration between Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital. “Gran Turismo Sophy Race Together” mode gives Gran Turismo players of all levels and abilities the opportunity to go head-to-head against GT Sophy in GT7. The special mode, available as a time-limited in-game event (From Feb 21 to end of March), is a first look at GT Sophy in GT7 and is designed to maximize the fun and excitement of racing against GT Sophy for everyone. Player feedback on this initial special feature will be used to continually improve the GT Sophy Race Together mode feature for future releases.

In GT Sophy Race Together mode, players can race against GT Sophy in a series of four circuits of increasing difficulty, as a Beginner / Intermediate / Expert driver. In each of the four races, the player races against four GT Sophy cars of different performance levels. Players can also challenge GT Sophy in 1VS1 mode, where GT Sophy and the player race one-on-one with identical car configurations and settings, which showcases the superhuman racing skills of GT Sophy. The excitement of GT Sophy Race Together mode is enhanced with GT7’s new emoticon feature, which displays emoticons on the GT Sophy cars throughout the race to react to the in-game action.

The mode can be accessed directly from the top right panel on the GT7 World Map, and the player can start a race against GT Sophy once the player has reached Collector Level 6. For more information on GT Sophy, please refer to the official site.



A Gran Turismo classic, Grand Valley returns to the series with an all-new look. The full ‘Highway 1’ layout is a challenging course featuring full-throttle high speed sections along with tight winding technical corners. The shorter 2000m ‘South’ layout features harsh elevation changes and blind corners to keep drivers on their toes. An expansive environment where the ocean meets the mountains, as well as large bridge and tunnel sections makes for a dynamic location that recreates the excitement of driving the world’s great winding seaside roads.

The F1 machine that garnered Honda their first victory.

With their innovative ideas and forward-thinking engineering skills, Honda has achieved a number of technological revolutions. A great example of this is their first endeavors in F1 in 1964 when there were still relatively unknown as a car manufacturer. The machine they developed was the RA271 which used an aluminum shell over a space frame body, with a 1.5L V12 engine in an unusual transverse midship position. Its uniqueness however would be its downfall and it failed to make any achievements in its debut year. In 1965, Honda put the machine through a radical overhaul resulting in the RA272. The RA272E engine was a more efficient version of the previous V12 using lightened components. The construction of the rear suspension was changed from an inboard to an outboard setup, which allowed the weight to be reduced from 525 kg to 498 kg, a major improvement. At the steering wheels sat Ronnie Bucknum in his second year as well as new driver Richie Ginther.



A high-performance luxury car prepared as a ‘beautifully wrapped gift’.

Italdesign was founded in 1968 in Turin, Italy, and has designed and engineered more than 300 production cars and premiered more than 100 concept cars at the most important world auto shows. Many of its pieces have been featured in Gran Turismo. Some of the cars designed by Italdesign have gone on to become genuine movie stars, such as the De Lorean DMC 12, which starred in the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, or the Lotus Esprit, which was driven by Roger Moore in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’. The Italdesign Exeneo Vision Gran Turismo continues the long Italian tradition of Gran Turismo automobiles, though updated with cutting-edge technology. Inspired by the 2013 all-road, mid-rear engine, compact GT Italdesign Parcour, this concept car features four different chassis settings (track, snow, off-road and urban), and was designed to be driven both on circuits and off-road tracks. A powerful V10 midship engine, together with two 200 kW (268.2 BHP) electric motors, assures a total output of 910 kW (1,219.9 BHP) of power, allowing the Exeneo VGT to reach a top speed of 236.1 mph, with an acceleration from 0 to 62.1 mph in 2.5 secs. A 7-speed gearbox, Individual Wheel Drive (IWD) and KERS recovery system complete the power train. To ensure maximum stability, intelligent suspension adapts automatically to different types of terrain.



A historic vision of the future from France.

Citroen were committed to front-wheel drive, and this DS is their masterpiece, made with all the most cutting-edge technologies of the time. It first appeared at the 1955 Salon de l’Automobile. While many other manufacturers were still producing cars in the pre-war style, the DS was a stunning vision of the future. With its avant-garde aerodynamic body and revolutionary hydropneumatic suspension system it was nicknamed the ‘flying saucer’. Development was lead by Andre Lefebvre, while the comparatively large 4.8 m long body was design by Italian Flaminio Bertoni, who had also worked on the classic 2CV. With such a forward-thinking design, the popularity of the DS did not wane for some time. Including various equipment and engine upgrades, the car continued to be produced for 20 years. In 1964, the ‘Pallas’ grade was added with luxury interior and exterior fixtures. Then in 1967, the car was given a more modern visage with the 2 round headlights replaced by 4 headlights in covered units.



A first in Porsche 911 history, the elusive RennSport.

Appearing in 1973, the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the first model in the long history of the Porsche 911 to feature the RS badge. RS stands for ‘Rennsport’ or simply ‘racing sport’ in English, and as this name suggests it was developed as a homologation model for the FIA’s Group 4 category. The 2.4L engine from the base model 1973 911 S has been enlarged to 2.7L, now producing 207.1 BHP. The front end features an air dam which allows for the addition of an oil cooler. The rear of the car features the iconic duck tail spoiler as standard, with stretched rear fenders to house the new wider rear tires. The Carrera RS 2.7 was available in 3 grades: Touring, Sport and Racing, though even the luxury Touring model weighed less than 1,100 kg.



‘‘Drift Stage’ and ‘Move the camera up and down’ have been added to the featured section. Support for drift photos has also been added with this update. A tutorial will be available the first time you play after the update, which guides you through the steps for taking drift photos. Follow the on-screen advice and have fun shooting the perfect drift shots.



*Internet connection and Gran Turismo 7 game required for update

