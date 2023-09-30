HBO Max Relaunching as Max, Merging With Discovery+ — Pricing … – TVLine

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s official: Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that its newly merged streaming service, combining assets from HBO Max and Discovery+, will be called… Max. Just Max.

TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and 65+ Other Options — What Are Your New ‘Must-Haves’? View List



Max will launch on Tuesday, May 23. Here’s how the pricing will shake out:

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year

Two concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year

Four concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

Per Warner, existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription. Additionally, HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch.

What’s more, HBO Max subscribers’ profiles, settings, watch history, “Continue Watching” and “My List” items will all migrate to Max so you can pick up streaming right where you left off.

“From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice,” said JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. “This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”

All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio. But for current Discovery+ subscribers who aren’t interested in Max, not to worry: Warner previously announced that Discovery+ will continue to be offered as a standalone service.

Additional Warner announcements on Wednesday included confirmation of a new Big Bang Theory spinoff, a second Game of Thrones spinoff, first looks at Max’s Batman offshoot The Penguin (starring Colin Farrell) and HBO’s The Sympathizer (featuring Robert Downey, Jr.), and new TV shows expanding upon the Conjuring and Harry Potter film franchises, with the latter receiving a 10-year (!) commitment up front.

Will you subscribe (or keep subscribing) to Max, upon HBO Max’s relaunch? Drop a comment and let us know what you think of the imminent changes to Warner’s streaming platform.

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Comment *

Name *

Email * Your email address will not be published. We will notify you when someone replies.

Website







Δ

Will HBO subscribers still have access for free?

That’s what I’d like to know.

From what i just read,the answer is YES!

I just went to the official MAX site.

https://www.max.com/

From the site.

“If you get HBO with your cable or satellite TV package, you may have access to Max at no extra cost. To find out if your TV provider will support Max, go to Ways to get Max.

https://www.max.com/faq/ways-to-get/index.html

TV, Internet, Digital & Wireless Providers

Max will be available through the providers below. Check back soon for the full list.

AT&T

Cox

Cricket

DIRECTV

Dish

Hulu

Optimum

Prime Video Channels

Spectrum

Verizon

Xfinity”

Okay, but which plan?

That is exactly what I want to know!

If you subscribe then it’s not “for free.”

Great they are copying Netflix where you have to pay extra for 4 streams for 4K even if you only need one.

Okay, stupid question. What does 2 streams or 4 streams mean. Is that how many devices you can have at one time and what stops you from sharing?

Its basically screens using the service at the same time. So in theory, you can use two streams in the same house if someone in a bedroom is watch and someone in the family room is watching. This is where a lot of people share plans outside their home with four streams

Thank you, that’s what I thought. My sister and I both live alone and are currently sharing Prime because they allow 4 streams. She has two TV’s and I only have one. Didn’t Netflix come up with a way to stop people from sharing outside of their home, like with friends or family?

They are slowly implementing their plan to stop sharing outside your household.

If you pay Xfinity for HBO, do you get Max like we get HBO Max? If yes, what tier?

From the Max site

https://www.max.com/

“If you get HBO with your cable or satellite TV package, you may have access to Max at no extra cost. To find out if your TV provider will support Max, go to Ways to get Max.

https://www.max.com/faq/ways-to-get/index.html

TV, Internet, Digital & Wireless Providers

Max will be available through the providers below. Check back soon for the full list.

AT&T

Cox

Cricket

DIRECTV

Dish

Hulu

Optimum

Prime Video Channels

Spectrum

Verizon

Xfinity

You probably weren’t aware of it, but HBO Max has been available to Xfinity customers who had HBO for about the last 2 years. You just go to the HBO Max website and follow the same directions for signing up that CF posted here. Once you’re signed up, you can choose to watch via whichever HBO or soon MAX, that you use. Additionally, Xfinity has an HBO Max app, as well as just about every other app services right on their Apps section where you can watch right from your tv.

When the Discovery/Max services were being combined a few months ago, they sent email notification that my service wouldn’t change, which is $14.99.

As long as my phone company pays for it I’ll keep it

Same

Still wondering how this change will affect those of us who have HBO Max included in the AT&T plan?

That’s what I need to know. I’m paying for disc+ but we get hbomax through att. How is that going to work?

I signed up for HBO through my Hulu log-in. I wonder if they’re going to continue to allow that or force a separation.

Max will probably get all 50 seasons of “Chopped” now. Can’t wait.

If we get HBO Max via Comcast/Xfinity, do we still get the Max for free or no?

From the Max site

https://www.max.com/

“If you get HBO with your cable or satellite TV package, you may have access to Max at no extra cost. To find out if your TV provider will support Max, go to Ways to get Max.

https://www.max.com/faq/ways-to-get/index.html

TV, Internet, Digital & Wireless Providers

Max will be available through the providers below. Check back soon for the full list.

AT&T

Cox

Cricket

DIRECTV

Dish

Hulu

Optimum

Prime Video Channels

Spectrum

Verizon

Xfinity

So the DIscovery people can opt out of having to watch HBO.. but apparently the HBO people cant opt out of having to pay for crappy discovery channel reality shows

It’s literally the same price. If you are paying for HBO Max now, you will get HBO Max and Discovery+ for the same price going forward. I actually subscribe to both separately, so this will save me money.

Not if you want 4K and Atmos which are currently included in HBO Max. In that case it is another $4/month

I Pay for both (even your so-called crappy one) so, I think this will be great! I REALLY like once a year no-ads tiers. This really works for me.

I currently subscribe to both HBO Max as well as Discovery Plus. Looking forward to seeing how this new combo will effect my watching as well as money saved.

Will still sub. It’s a great service. I can cancel my Discovery+ now.

What does this mean for people who already subscribe to both services? Can you drop Discovery+ without losing content, like shows on Magnolia Network?

I am only stating with Discovery +

I’m interested to see what Amazon does. I get Discovery+ as an Amazon channel. Hopefully, it will continue to offer the standalone channel.

According to USA Today, if you subscribe to HBO through your cable service, access to the Max streaming service should still be included.

And if you want to subscribe to Discovery+ without Max, you can still do that.

Will all the Discovery+ shows be available on Max? I need my Food Network shows but don’t really want to pay for Max plus the standalone Discovery+.

Hi Cindy, As of current information it looks like you will get all your discovery+ content on Max. It’s a pretty smart decision on their part. They own all this content. Might as well package it together much like Disney has done to some degree with Disney+. It now has a much greater allure.

And what about those of us who get HBOMax by subscribing to HBO on cable?

Any way to not get Discovery+ content? I for one am not interested it. They’re low subscriber vasecsays I’m not alone.

I have a subscription for Discovery plus and HBO Max. I’m planning to stay subscribed when HBO Max becomes Max. I really love being able to watch. My favorite shows and movies on Discovery plus and HBO Max.

Wondering about those of us with Discovery+ and not HBOmax. Will we get HBO and be forced to pay more or will there be a Discovery+ only option?

the article says that Disc + will stay a standalone option as well as the combined one

Now tell me if I get it free with my cell phone plan like I do with HBO Max right now.

30 downloads, 100 downloads, is this per month, per year, at one time (returning them when you finish, ect???) Also what is the point of keeping discovery as a separate entity if you are forced to pay for it if you subscribe for the HBO content. How many discovery plus customers don’t also have or want HBO or HBO Max? The better choice would have been to keep the services separate with a bundle option called max.

Can you watch everything that’s on HBO on HBO max? also will you be able to watch everything on Paramount+ When it merges with Showtime?

I have read all of the comments and not seen an answer to what tier of Max will those of us getting HBO Max through Xfinity(as HBO) get? CF is answering (and thanks for the info) but not the main question. Do I have to put up with ads or not?

From my understanding,you’ll(we’ll) still get the version of Max that matches our current HBO Max.As far as I can tell,the version of HBO Max that I get via my Xfinity cable service and have gotten since HBO Max launched in 2020 is the ad free version.

So it would be the Max ad free tier.

Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year

Two concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality.

That seems to match what I’ve been getting through my Xfinity service via having HBO.

I’ll be honest,I’ve never used the offline download feature and there is only one other person in my household and we’ve never watched two things on HBO Max at the same time. We’ve watched things at different times on different devices or together so I’ve never really used the concurrent streams features either.lol

Unless I hear different I’m assuming the Max Ad Free tier is what is going to carry over.

I may call my Xfinity service in a few weeks to double check but I don’t think we’ll get downgraded to Max Ad-Lite.

Now if you want to upgrade to Max Ultimate Ad Free,I’m not sure how that works.I guess you can contact your cable service and see if that is possible with a expected price increase in your cable bill?

Thank you! We’re paying $14.99 a month now. My husband noticed that at $15.99 a month, if you can afford to pay for a year at a time, you’ll get 2 1/2 months free. So when our bill comes up in August I think we’re going to cancel HBO from Xfinity and buy it straight from Max. Although that means using a Fire Stick to get it rather than straight off the TV. I do download movies because my son lives across the country so I download things to watch on the plane. Anyway, thanks for your help.

So we have HBO MAX because we subscribe to HBO on our cable service. What happens to us? We aren’t paying more for it …

According to Max’s site, the service will carry over.

I have zero interest in losing 4K and multi streaming to gain discovery content. Garbage deal.

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source