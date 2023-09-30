US Dollar gathers strength as markets assess latest US data – FXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) has gathered strength in the second half of the week and the US Dollar Index climbed above 102.00 for the first time in a week on Friday. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the USD find demand as a safe haven while hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets provide an additional boost to the currency.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced on Friday that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, edged lower to 4.6% on a yearly basis in March from 4.7% in April. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 4.5%. Additionally, The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the Employment Cost Index, compensation costs for civilian workers, increased by 1.2% in the first quarter, stronger than the 1% increase recorded in the previous quarter.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently located near 101.80, for the first time in 10 days on Friday. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart rose to 50, reflecting the lack of seller interest.

In case the DXY manages to end the week above 101.80, it could stage an extended recovery toward 102.60 (static level) and 103.00 (50-day SMA, 100-day SMA).

If sellers defend 101.80 and don’t allow the index to hold above that level, additional losses toward 101.00/100.80 (psychological level, static level, multi-month low set on April 14) and 100.00 (psychological level) could be witnessed.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has two mandates: maximum employment and price stability. The Fed uses interest rates as the primary tool to reach its goals but has to find the right balance. If the Fed is concerned about inflation, it tightens its policy by raising the interest rate to increase the cost of borrowing and encourage saving. In that scenario, the US Dollar (USD) is likely to gain value due to decreasing money supply. On the other hand, the Fed could decide to loosen its policy via rate cuts if it’s concerned about a rising unemployment rate due to a slowdown in economic activity. Lower interest rates are likely to lead to a growth in investment and allow companies to hire more people. In that case, the USD is expected to lose value.

The Fed also uses quantitative tightening (QT) or quantitative easing (QE) to adjust the size of its balance sheet and steer the economy in the desired direction. QE refers to the Fed buying assets, such as government bonds, in the open market to spur growth and QT is exactly the opposite. QE is widely seen as a USD-negative central bank policy action and vice versa.

EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.

GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.

Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.

Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.

Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.

