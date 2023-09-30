Microsoft Global Diversity and Inclusion – Microsoft

We believe in the transformative power of engaging many different perspectives.

Air Force reservist and Engineering Technical Program Manager Zachary Oxendine pulls from his rural, Indigenous roots to empower the next generation of leaders in STEM.

Shrivaths Iyengar worried that coworkers would be reluctant to follow a leader who had disabilities. Instead, he discovered that his experiences made him a stronger, more empathetic manager. Illustrated by Ananya Rao-Middleton.

When Ethan Alexander started at Microsoft, he prioritized money over his well-being. Twelve years later, the Senior Customer Success Account Manager and D&I storytelling host knows that the only way to truly take care of others is to first take care of yourself. Discover his story of gratitude and growth, illustrated by Camila Abdanur.

HR Business Partner and mom of two Estefania (Fany) Canosa advocates for women taking on new challenges both in the workplace and on the homefront.

Sales Manager Danielle Skeen’s growth mindset and passion for empowering her team tie back to her Jamaican roots.

Funmi Omoliki is a data and AI specialist who believes in the power of storytelling, and our collective power to transform society. Discover her story, illustrated by artist Dai Ruiz.

