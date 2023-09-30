The best Alexa phrases and Amazon device accessories for Star … – About Amazon

Read this article in Spanish.

Just in time for May the 4th, Amazon is releasing new device accessories and features to transport Star Wars fans to a galaxy far, far away … and bring the magic of the epic stories into customers’ homes.

Here they are.

First in the lot are limited-edition Echo Dot stands inspired by three of the most popular characters from the Star Wars galaxy—Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, and Stormtrooper. Amazon collaborated with Lucasfilm to design the stands—which are compatible with 4th and 5th Generation Echo Dots—and when you activate the Echo Dot with the wake word, the device’s light ring illuminates the helmet’s eyes. You can buy the stands individually, or as bundles (The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and Storm Trooper) with an Echo Dot device. They will ship on May 4, but you can pre-order them today.

Alexa can help customers with any Echo device in their homes sharpen their galaxy smarts. Just say:

These utterances are also available in Spanish—just say: “Alexa, habla como Yoda” (“Alexa, talk like Yoda”) and “Alexa, yo soy tu padre“ (“Alexa, I am your father”).

Amazon collaborated with Lucasfilm to design a pair of The Mandalorian–inspired covers for the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. The covers, sold separately, are available in vibrant Bounty Blue and Grogu Green colors, and they are on sale for a limited time starting May 4th: for $9.99 for Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote 2nd Gen and $12.99 for Fire TV Alexa Voice remote 3rd Gen.

Check out other device accessories on the Amazon store, and May the 4th be with you!

source