New to Disney Plus in June 2023 – Cinelinx

heres what’s coming to Disney Plus this month. this month Disney and Hulu will be sharing a couple titles such as: Flamin’ Hot, and Avatar- The Way Of Water. However don’t fret because there will still be lots of original titles this month with Secret Invasion, the Documentary Stan Lee, Worlds Best, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The making of season 3.





Friday, June 2

– Pride from Above

Wednesday, June 7

– America’s National Parks (S2)



– Avatar: The Way of Water

– First Alaskans (S2)

Friday, June 9

– Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin’ Hot – Premiere

“Flamin’ Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

Wednesday, June 14

– Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

– Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

– Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

– Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Friday, June 16

– Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

– The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee – Premiere

From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, “STAN LEE” is the official documentary film about Stan “The Man” Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, “STAN LEE” tells the story of Stan Lee’s life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.

Wednesday, June 21

– Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

– Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)



Secret Invasion – Premiere – Episode 1

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Friday, June 23





World’s Best – Premiere

Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father’s life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

Wednesday, June 28

– Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

– The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

– Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

– Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 – Premiere – Episode 1

The latest installment of Disney’s Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy®-award winning series.

Week-End Family – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a step-mom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan’s bad advice.

Secret Invasion – Episode 2

source