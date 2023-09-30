Curiosity Finds a Book-Like Rock – NASA Mars Exploration – NASA Mars Exploration

May 08, 2023

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover took this close-up view of a rock nicknamed “Terra Firme” that looks like the open pages of a book on April 15, 2023, the 3,800th Martian day, or sol, of the mission using the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on the end of its robotic arm. The rock is about an inch across (2.5 centimeters).

Figure A shows the same image in an anaglyph that can be viewed with red-blue 3D glasses.

Rocks with unusual shapes are common on Mars, and often were formed by water seeping through cracks in a rock in the ancient past, bringing harder minerals along with them. After eons of being sand-blasted by the wind, softer rock is carved away and the harder materials are all that’s left.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of Caltech in Pasadena, California, leads the Curiosity mission. Curiosity took the selfie using a camera called the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), located on the end of its robotic arm. MAHLI was built by Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego.

For more about Curiosity, visit: mars.nasa.gov/msl.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

ENLARGE

Embed this resource by pasting the following code into your website:

This site is maintained by the Mars Communications Team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

NASA Official: Debra Hernandez

Site Manager: Melody Ho

Editor: Jane Platt

CL#: 19-6952

source