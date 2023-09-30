Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $38.15, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 7.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Verizon Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.94 billion, up 1.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $138.14 billion, which would represent changes of -8.49% and +0.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Verizon Communications's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.75.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Jerome Powell was asked if he shares the Fed staff’s view that the economy is headed for a soft landing last month. “No, I would not do that,” he said.

Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has achieved astounding returns throughout his career. From 1964 to 2022, his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) delivered an overall gain of 3,787,464%, dwarfing the S&P 500's 24,708% return during the same period. Other than picking stocks that skyrocketed in value, Buffett also collects dividends — a lot of dividends. Buffett famously said, "If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Don’t Miss: Elon Musk has

Inflation has begun to cool, and that may translate to some assets. The Treasury's Series I Bonds, or " I bonds," are no longer the prized savings tool they were 12 months ago. As cost increases slowed over the past year as Federal Reserve raised interest rates, it was inevitable that this inflation-tied asset would […] The post The Series I Bond Frenzy is Dying Down. Is Now the Time to Cash Out? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

President Joe Biden recently made history by being the first sitting president to join striking autoworkers on the picket line. Speaking through a bullhorn outside a General Motors Co. plant in Michigan, Biden voiced his support for the United Auto Workers union strike. "Wall Street didn't build the country. The middle class built the country, and unions built the middle class. And that's a fact. So, let's keep going," he said. "You deserve what you've earned, and you've earned a hell of a lot m

Advisors often work with high-net-worth clients and are able to understand the expectations wealthy clients have about managing their finances. The good news is that some of those takeaways can be applied to clients who are not high-net-worth individuals. Read … Continue reading → The post 4 Lessons Advisors Can Learn From High-Net-Worth Clients – That Apply to Regular Clients appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS, reasons that gold's benefits as a safe haven remain intact.

(Bloomberg) — It was the week that bond markets finally seemed to grasp what central bankers have been warning all year: higher interest rates are here to stay. Most Read from BloombergEurope’s Richest Royal Family Builds $300 Billion Finance EmpirePakistan Rupee Set to Become Top Performing Currency Globally Murder Claim in Canada Is Only Helping India Leader Modi at HomeWeight-Loss Drugs Estimated to Save Airlines MillionsTop Chinese Scientist Claims India Moon Landing Nowhere Near South Pole

Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Stocks tanked right on cue in September. But nimble S&P 500 investors are still finding ways to make big money.

Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or "fun," but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you … Continue reading → The post What Income Level Is Considered Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The energy landscape is constantly evolving, and today we are witnessing a significant shift. The latest edition of Goldman Sachs’ Carbonomics report outlines the likely mid- to long-term course of America’s shale revolution. This report examines the technological advancements in exploration and extraction that transformed the US into a net oil exporter by 2018. Written under the leadership of the 5-star analyst Michele Della Vigna, the report elucidates the maturation and concluding phases of t

After a run, stocks can offer a new buying opportunity with a pullback to the 50-day line. Novo Nordisk and 4 S&P 500 stocks have done that.

Supply chain issues created during the global coronavirus pandemic cost automakers billions of dollars in 2021 and prompted some companies to build domestic manufacturing facilities to solve the problem. "Never seen anything like it," Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on the platform now known as X. "Fear of running out [of computer chips] is causing every company to overorder — like the toilet paper shortage but at epic scale." Tesla depends on Taiwan Semiconductor to produce its processors, but it's

United Airlines pilots approved a new contract that would raise compensation by about 40%. The $10.2 billion contract is the largest deal in U.S. airline history.

Questions about the strength of the economy, what the Federal Reserve plans to do next, and even the path of corporate earnings won’t be answered for months, leaving certainty-starved investors feeling like they’re walking on quicksand. The reasons for optimism start with a just-completed September, which lived up to its reputation as the toughest stretch of the year for stock investors. Over those 30 days, stock investors have had to contend with a “hawkish pause” by the Fed, a looming federal government shutdown, a jump in bond yields, and rising oil prices.

The headwinds are beginning to outnumber the tailwinds in the markets.

Costco said it's now selling 1-ounce gold bars, but can't keep them in stock because of strong demand.

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $9.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day.

source