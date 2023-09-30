Bitcoin Nears $29,000 Market Value Ahead of Fed Rate Decision – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Spellcaster chronicles the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

Bloomberg Investigates takes viewers on an immersive journey to the heart of our most powerful reporting. Each investigation is recounted by award-winning journalists and the people who are living the story.

Powerball, Panda-monium and a Looming Shutdown: Your Saturday US Briefing

Once Unthinkable Bond Yields Are Now the New Normal for Markets

Vietnam Aims for 6% Growth This Year in Best-Case Scenario

Indians Given a Week More to Find $1.7 Billion Worth of Banknotes Before Withdrawal

Charting the Global Economy: Inflation Cools in US and Europe

Ford CEO Explains Why the Automaker Is Pausing Its Michigan Battery Plant

EU’s Ability to Fight Disinfo Gets Fact-Checked in Slovakia

Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries to Lay Off Over 30% of Staff

EU Begins Early-Stage Probe Into AI Chip Market Abuses that Nvidia Dominates

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

McCarthy Now Seeking Stopgap Spending Bill Without Funding Cuts

A Shutdown Poses Political Risks Across the Washington Spectrum

Property Sharks Circle a £9 Million Deal

IRS Contractor Charged With Leaking Tax Data on Billionaires

Borrowers are reassessing their budgets as student loan payments resume after pandemic pause

Follow the Latest Golf Updates From the Ryder Cup in Italy

Science Strikes Back Against Long Covid Skeptics

Don’t Let ChatGPT Write So Much Fan Fiction

Don’t Worry About Global Population Collapse

A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics

Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

Child Care Staffing Cuts, Closures Are Coming as Funding Cliff Approaches

`Varsity Blues’ Dad Gets Home Confinement Sentence on Appeal

How South Africa Botched Its First Coal Power-Plant Transition

Malaysia Says Indonesian Forest Fires Causing Transboundary Haze

NYC Flooding Renews Calls for Safer Basement Apartments

In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion

Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst

Three Arrows Founder's Arrest Marks Downfall of Crypto Highflier

Bitcoin Is Ending September With First Quarterly Loss This Year

Three Arrows Co-Founder Zhu Apprehended, Liquidator Says

Bitcoin pulled back from its highest price level since June and smaller cryptocurrencies slumped after the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increase eased speculation that looser monetary policy would fuel demand for digital assets.

Other tokens associated with crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun dropped sharply after the US Securities and Exchange Commission charged him and three of his companies with offering and selling unregistered securities, as well as price manipulation. TRX, the token associated with the Tron network that Sun started, dropped around 12%. The price of BTT, a token associated with BitTorrent, fell by more than 1%.

