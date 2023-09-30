Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spotted running Android 14 (One UI 6) – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

We reported a few weeks ago that Samsung plans to release the first One UI 6.0 Beta update to the Galaxy S23 in the third week of July 2023. Over the past few days, several Android 14-based firmware entries were found on Samsung stories. Now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been spotted running Android 14.

The carrier-locked version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra meant for the US market (SM-S918U) was spotted in Geekbench’s database (via Tarun Vats). The phone was running Android 14-based One UI 6 software. It scored 1,712 points in the single-core test and 3,476 points in the multi-core test. Since an actual phone has been spotted running Android 14, internal testing is now being conducted more widely.

Usually, Samsung releases a beta version of a new version of Android to its high-end Galaxy S series phones first. After a few weeks of testing and at least four beta releases, the company releases the stable Android update. Similarly, we expect the Galaxy S23 series to get the first beta version of Android 14-based One UI 6 software by the end of July in select countries, including China, India, Germany, the UK, and the US.

While not much is known about One UI 6, it is expected that there will be minor UI changes to the software. Stock Android 14 update brings several new features, including Predictive Back Gesture, a consistent and more powerful Share menu, per-app language preferences, improved Nearby Share, a transparent navigation bar in all apps, and improved battery health information.



