Is One Piece leaving Hulu in 2023? Explained – Sportskeeda

One Piece is one of the most popular manga and anime series of all time, with a large fanbase worldwide. Fans of the series are hyped to watch every new episode and read every new chapter as soon as it comes out to keep up with new developments in the story. This has been made possible with the help of online streaming services like Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

However, there has been a lot of talk on the internet about One Piece leaving Hulu in 2023, with many fans wondering if there is any truth to this statement. In this article, we will explain the current situation of Hulu and why it might have to let go of one of its most prized anime.

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service whose majority is owned by The Walt Disney Company. It has a wide library full of exciting anime and television shows licensed to be broadcast for a certain period. Upon license expiry, shows are at risk of being removed from the online service if they do not get renewed.

The streaming service has an ever-expanding library with news shows and movies being continuously added every month. Hulu recently revealed every new piece of content coming to its platform in February, with the highlights being 11 dubbed episodes of Naruto Shippuden, season three of Animaniacs, and three seasons of Impractical Jokers.

This will certainly push some of the older content off the streaming platform, with many expired shows and movies not being given a renewal. It has been confirmed that Hulu’s contract with Toei Animation is expiring. Hence, if Hulu decides not to renew the contract, it could very well mean One Piece leaving the streaming service soon.

With the recent influx of true crime docuseries on Hulu, it feels like their priorities are set in a different direction and not solely focused on anime. It seems that Hulu is trying to transform itself into a crime streaming service filled with binge-worthy docuseries and in-depth crime analysis.

Fans can binge-watch the entire show on sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation. Audiences can stream the new episodes internationally on Crunchyroll about 90 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. However, the delay time for Funimation to release the new episodes is much higher than Crunchyroll, so fans are better off sticking with the former if they want to be inundated with the show.

One Piece episode 1049 is set to release on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. The exact release time varies by timezone and region for international fans, with most of them being set to view the episode on Sunday morning.

On the manga side of things, One piece chapter 1073 will be released on January 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Thus, fans have various platforms where they can enjoy the content, and that too in a medium of their choice.

