Shiba Inu: New Shibarium Scanner “Up and Running” as Transactions Top 700,000 – U.Today

Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu blockchain, is making strides, according to recent data.

A newly launched transaction scanner, accessible at Shibariumscan.io , now allows users to search by address, transaction hash, block, or token.

This comes amid an announcement from Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama declaring Shibarium “ready for prime time.”

The latest figures show the platform has processed over 712,000 transactions across 408,484 blocks, with an average block time of 5.0 seconds.

The ecosystem also counts nearly 1 million wallet addresses, specifically 822,231, with a current gas tracker at 1.91 Gwei.

Although Shibarium is relatively new, its total value locked (TVL) is already pegged at $1.18 million, according to data shared by DeFiLlama, a prominent DeFi protocol tracker.

In the ecosystem, DogSwap, MARSWAP, WoofSwap, Woof Finance, and Shibex are currently the top projects by TVL, albeit with varying rates of daily and weekly changes.

Despite the optimistic metrics, Shibarium hasn’t had an entirely smooth journey to this point. As reported earlier, the mainnet faced technical hiccups, including its RPC going offline and issues with its cross-chain bridge locking up Ethereum. These technical setbacks temporarily caused Shiba Inu’s price to slump. Additionally, Shiba Inu as a whole has recently weathered what community members describe as “FUD attacks”—fear, uncertainty, and doubt aimed at undermining investor confidence.

Balancing both optimism and caution, it’s evident that Shibarium has made considerable progress since its recent launch.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

