2023 Rivian R1S better than EV from a 'startup' should be – Driving

The three-row all-electric SUV impresses, but it is the unique onboard features that put it in a class all its own

It was five years ago that electric-vehicle startup Rivian unveiled its first model, a pickup truck called the “R1T,” and four years later — last November, to be exact — the R1T and its SUV sibling, the R1S, arrived in Vancouver at the company’s first Canadian service centre.

It’s been a long wait to be sure, and after spending some seat time in the R1S in and around the West Coast city, I was reminded, yet again, that I really do need to stop underestimating the ability of startup electric-vehicle companies from producing first-rate vehicles.

Lesson number one was Tesla, the company that for more than a decade has defied the critics and defined the EV startup sector. Lesson number two, for me at least, was getting behind the wheel of the Lucid Air Grand Touring, a luxury sport mid-size sedan I had real reservations about. Until I drove it. Not only was it a delight to drive, boasting segment-leading range and charging capabilities, but I was also very impressed with a number of the unique design features, from the retractable Pilot Panel to the clamshell trunk to the glass canopy that spans the entire cabin. The overall design, inside and out, is fantastic.

MSRP $92,750 to $137,500

Which brings us to lesson three, the Rivian R1S. Like the Lucid Air, this three-row SUV exceeded my expectations, and convinced me that the California-based automaker founded by an M.I.T. mechanical engineering grad in 2009 is not a flash-in-the-pan. The day before I drove the R1S, I spent some time in Rivian’s pickup truck, the R1T, and it impressed me even more than the company’s SUV. (Look for that review here at Driving.ca, coming soon).

Our R1S tester sported the upgraded all-wheel-drive system, called “Quad-Motor Drive,” which independently adjusts torque at all four wheels and enables four-wheel torque-vectoring. There are dual motor units on each axle, providing 415 horsepower and 413 lbs-ft of torque on the front axle; and 420 hp and 495 lbs-ft of torque in the rear. That combined 835 horsepower and 908 lbs-ft of torque explains, with a somewhat over-the-top exclamation point, how this big and heavy SUV can rocket from a standstill to 100 km/h in three seconds.

Of course, that exceptional torque output and the four-wheel torque-vectoring will pay big dividends when venturing off-road in the R1S (something we weren’t able to do due to time constraints, but plan to when we get a longer time behind the wheel). The base dual-motor all-wheel-drive is no slouch either, with projected outputs of 600 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, and 700 and 700, respectively, in the performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. The configuration currently available in Canada is the quad-motor, but Rivian says dual-motor units will begin shipping in the coming months.

Our tester came with the larger of the two battery choices, a 135-kWh pack. The standard size is 105 kWh. Rivian, like Tesla, has put a lot of work into proprietary software when it comes to battery management, and according to the company, its optimized thermal control allows towing on steep grades. It also helps that cell temperatures are constantly monitored and controlled to enhance battery performance and extend driving range; and that there is high-power DC fast-charging at over 200 kW.

As to ranges for the models, our quad-motor tester has an estimated EPA number of 527 kilometres; the dual-motor and the performance dual-motor get a Rivian-estimated range of 644 km. To get the most out of the capabilities of the drivetrain, there are nine drive modes that automatically dial in optimal settings for ride height, suspension, power delivery and throttle-mapping. Modes include All-Purpose, Sport, Conserve, Towing, Off-Road All-Terrain, Off-Road Drift, Off-Road Rock Crawl, Off-Road Rally, Off-Road Soft Sand and Snow.

I switched between the first three during my time with the R1S, and there was a noticeable, and hardly surprising, difference when it came to each, particularly between Sport and Conserve. And while the regen braking is somewhat muted in Sport mode, in All-Purpose mode, it’s so aggressive that it almost qualifies as one-pedal driving. Personally, when city driving, I always dial in one-pedal mode, or as close to is as possible, when in an EV, so I really enjoyed the driving dynamics of the R1S in the All-Purpose mode.

There has been some internet chatter about rear-seat passengers getting motion sickness in R1S when in this mode, but that’s on the driver, not the engineering. With a little practice, and patience, a skilled pilot can keep things nice and smooth in the All-Purpose mode. It’s those “stab the accelerator off the line” and “jump hard on the brakes” drivers who will have those back-seaters rolling down the windows and scanning for the horizon. Driving an EV requires a new skill set, and the R1S is a great example of how you need to tailor your driving habits to the vehicle, not the other way round.

Our tester came with this great add-on, which includes a natural-grained ash wood dashboard, a bespoke Meridian stereo system, and the oh-so-clever removable, weatherproof Bluetooth speaker-lantern. That latter feature, called the Camp Speaker, is stored under the front centre floor console to recharge, and comes with an ingenious low-bass campground mode to keep from disturbing neighbouring campers and wildlife.

Other nice design features include the panoramic roof, a hidden tow hitch, tow hooks, accessory ports, and a flashlight hidden in the side of the driver’s door (sort of a nod to the famed Rolls-Royce umbrella holder). That hand-torch charges up when it is docked in the door, by the way.

Another great campground-oriented feature is the automatic self-levelling mode: with a touch of a button on one of the many sub-menu pages on the 16-inch horizontal (yay!) centre display screen, the air suspension system levels the vehicle. Anyone who has slept on an incline or decline in a vehicle while bunking out in the back country will appreciate the appeal of this feature.

Of course, some of you will be saying no one is going to take this six-figure EV into the back country (the estimated price of our tester is $139,150, including taxes) but the reality is that most every aspect of the R1S, especially its interior, is built and designed for adventure. The materials — wood, rubber, tough cloth — throughout the cabin feel like they can take plenty of rough stuff, but still have a great aesthetic. And all those surfaces are designed to be easy to clean.

There is storage space all over the place, beginning up front in the large frunk that includes a 12-volt outlet and a drain plug. The centre console tray can hold a full backpack, and the centre console is so deep it can hold 32-ounce water bottles or thermoses standing up.

If you are looking for an outdoor-adventure, three-row EV, that’s an unequivocal “Yes” (but with the enduring caveat that Tesla’s superlative charging network rules supreme). The charm of the R1S is that apart from its — let’s face it — very odd front grille and headlight array, it looks very much like your typical full-sized SUV. And that translates into more cabin and storage space than the Model X. Its range is competitive with the Model X, and when it comes to the cabin ergonomics and driver interface, the R1S leaves the Tesla in its dust.

Now that Rivian has succeeded in the first step of becoming a legitimate EV automaker, which is bringing a competent and desirable vehicle to market, the next is establishing a service network. Rivian utilizes a direct-to-consumer sales model via a network of service centres. That has started in Canada, with a Vancouver service presence in Richmond up and running, and customers taking delivery of the R1S and R1T. Deliveries in Toronto will take place by the end of the year; and in Calgary and Montreal early in 2024.

