How to update Google Chrome to the newest version – Android Police

Keep Google Chrome up to date to protect you and your data

Like many modern browsers, Google Chrome automatically updates in the background. The search giant frequently releases new features, fixes bugs, and keeps you protected with the latest security patches. When a new update is available, Google Chrome may not install it immediately on desktop PCs or the top Chromebooks. So, if there's a new feature you want to try or a new security update that you need, speed up the process and update the browser manually.

Google Chrome is available on all major desktop and mobile platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. Let's start with Google Chrome desktop apps.

Google Chrome has an identical user interface on Windows and Mac, and the steps to update it are the same on both platforms. We use Google Chrome for Mac in the screenshots below. You can perform the same steps on Chrome's Windows app to update it.

You've successfully installed the latest Google Chrome on the desktop. If you want to test new features before the public rollout, install the Chrome beta version on your desktop. Then, you don't have to wait for the official update to arrive on your stable browser build.

Unlike on the PC, the Android version of Google Chrome usually updates through the Google Play Store, like all other Android apps. Update the browser through the Play Store by taking the following steps:

While updating through the Google Play Store is the common way to update Chrome, you can also install an update from the browser. The steps below work on Chrome 76 and above versions.

Similar to the Google Chrome beta version on the desktop, you can try the same on your Android phone. The Chrome Beta is available to download from the Play Store. The steps to update Chrome Beta are identical to the above directions.

While Safari is the default and most popular browser on iOS, many people prefer Chrome because it syncs history, settings, passwords, bookmarks, and tabs across multiple devices. Since Apple allows you to change the default browser on iOS and iPadOS, it's easier than ever to use Chrome as your daily driver on an iPhone. Follow the steps below to keep Google Chrome updated on iPhone and iPad.

You can't head to the App Store and download the Chrome Beta app as you do on Android. You must use the Apple TestFlight app to test unreleased Chrome builds. You can enroll in the Chrome beta program when new slots are available.

Now that you have updated Google Chrome to the latest version on iPhone, it's time to set it as the default browser.

From now on, the system opens all web links in Google Chrome. You can also explore Chrome's homescreen and lock screen widgets on your iPhone.

Using an old Chrome version on your phone or desktop won't break your web-browsing history. But we recommend installing the latest browser updates on your device.

Do you frequently run into errors while updating Google Chrome on your device? Try the troubleshooting tricks below to fix Chrome not updating on mobile and desktop.

Google frequently updates the Chrome browser with new features and security add-ons. Read our dedicated post to learn about new features in every Chrome release. However, it's not perfect. There are many useful features that Google Chrome does not have. Thanks to a healthy Chrome ecosystem, you can easily install the best extensions and supercharge your web-browsing experience.

The HTC One M7 sparked Parth’s interest in the Android world. Since 2013, he has been following Android blogs and tech news. After completing his education in Mechanical Engineering in 2015, Parth went to Antwerp, Belgium, to pursue his interest in diamonds before moving to the famed diamond hub Surat, India. Parth’s tech breakthrough came in January 2019 when he joined GuidingTech as an evergreen features writer. After three years, he joined the growing Android Police team to write how-tos, explainers, editorials, listicles, and comparisons on Google services and smart home accessories. If you remove his mechanical keyboard, you will find him bowling or watching The Office.

