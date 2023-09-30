Valorant patch notes – 6.0 update includes changes to Split and … – PCGamesN

The Valorant patch notes for update 6.0 are here ahead of Episode 6 Act 1, with details on new map Lotus, reworks to gun zoom, and ranked rating adjustments

Ken Allsop

Published:

Valorant patch notes for update 6.0 are upon us as we prepare for the arrival of Valorant Episode 6 Act 1, which aims to kick off 2023 with a bang for the Riot multiplayer FPS game. The patch includes a rework to the way gun zoom works, updates to competitive ranked rating systems, and the arrival of new Valorant map Lotus. The patch is set to arrive alongside the Episode 6 Act 1 release date on January 10.

The new map is a three-site map with plenty of rotation potential. It will initially be available in a Lotus only queue in swiftplay mode for the first week, after which it will move into the competitive and unrated map rotation as part of Valorant patch 6.1. In addition, Split is making a return, with a few changes aimed at improving life for attackers.

Omen’s E, Dark Cover, will now fall to the height of nearby ground when placed inside walls. Riot explains, “One-way smokes are a part of Valorant, but they are difficult to play against and we want to keep them limited to intentional and understandable areas.” It says the team will keep track of whether this change dramatically alters Omen’s power level.

There are adjustments to the way gun zoom works when using toggle zoom, which Riot says should mean “fewer cases that can lead to zoom disagreements between the client and server.” In theory, this shouldn’t be something you need to worry about – you’ll just have a slightly smoother experience using ADS and scopes if you prefer your zoom on a toggle.

Riot notes that the changes to the way ranked rating works “should make ranked rating gains and losses more consistent, and reduce the effect stomps have on your ranked rating.” There will, of course, be a ranked reset with the new episode, so you should expect to place slightly lower than in the previous episode. However, your gains and losses should now be based more on simple win/loss rather than the exact round differential, lessening the effect of those disheartening one-way matches.

You’ll now have the option to favourite specific variants of gun skins, meaning that you can choose to include only certain ones in your pool of potential visual designs rather than the whole set. When this system releases, your existing favourite weapon skins will automatically favourite all variants, allowing you to change things from there should you wish.

