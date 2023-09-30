iPhone 15 will sell well but iPhone 16 will do even better – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Dummy iPhone 15 unit

Analysts at Morgan Stanley say they believe predictions that sales of the iPhone 15 range will be “muted” are wrong, and the iPhone will only get stronger going in to 2024.

While Wedbush believes demand for the the iPhone 15 will mean a price increase won’t hurt it, Morgan Stanley is even more upbeat about Apple’s near future. It’s maintaining its $215 price target.

“Despite concerns of a muted iPhone 15 cycle, we have conviction iPhone revs will grow Y/Y in FY24,” say in a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, “given a growing installed base, easy Y/Y comps, pent-up demand and positive mix shift driving ASP growth.”

The analysts do note that “iPhone pricing will be the most important detail” at the launch.

“We believe the majority of the tech upgrades for the iPhone 15 are well-known, and therefore we don’t expect many major spec surprises,” continues the note. “However, iPhone pricing is a far more contested topic.”

“Several competitors and news outlets predict an across the board pricing increase for the iPhone 15, but we disagree,” says Morgan Stanley. “We believe Apple will leverage cheaper memory prices to keep pricing for all like-for-like SKUs unchanged Y/Y except for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, where we are forecasting a $150 pricing increase due to the addition of the rear-facing periscope lens.”

“In our view, it’s very un-Apple-like to raise prices across the board in the midst of a smartphone market down 11% Y/Y YTD… as it would likely drive incremental unit weakness,” continue the analysts, “something Apple is all-too-familiar with following similar actions taken in China in late 2018, after which Apple was forced to negatively pre-announce C4Q results.”

Morgan Stanley says raising prices for the iPhone 15 Pro models will have a “limited impact on units [sold].”

Morgan Stanley’s estimates of the impact of various possible price increases by Apple

For the iPhone 15 and then 2024’s iPhone 16, Morgan Stanley believes that there is what it describes as “pent-up demand from consumers deferring their iPhone purchase from FY23.” This deferment has lead “to an all-time replacement cycle high at 4.4 years.”

Over the longer term, Morgan Stanley also expects to see Apple offer hardware subscriptions at some point. “[We’re] watching for this,” say the analysts, “as it could help investors begin to value Apple more like a subscription business, which we underwrite in our $270 bull case valuation.”

Apple will unveil its iPhone 15 range, and the new pricing, at its September 12, 2023 event.

While Wedbush believes demand for the the iPhone 15 will mean a price increase won’t hurt it, Morgan Stanley is even more upbeat about Apple’s near future. It’s maintaining its $215 price target.

“Despite concerns of a muted iPhone 15 cycle, we have conviction iPhone revs will grow Y/Y in FY24,” say in a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, “given a growing installed base, easy Y/Y comps, pent-up demand and positive mix shift driving ASP growth.”

The analysts do note that “iPhone pricing will be the most important detail” at the launch.

“We believe the majority of the tech upgrades for the iPhone 15 are well-known, and therefore we don’t expect many major spec surprises,” continues the note. “However, iPhone pricing is a far more contested topic.”

“Several competitors and news outlets predict an across the board pricing increase for the iPhone 15, but we disagree,” says Morgan Stanley. “We believe Apple will leverage cheaper memory prices to keep pricing for all like-for-like SKUs unchanged Y/Y except for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, where we are forecasting a $150 pricing increase due to the addition of the rear-facing periscope lens.”

“In our view, it’s very un-Apple-like to raise prices across the board in the midst of a smartphone market down 11% Y/Y YTD… as it would likely drive incremental unit weakness,” continue the analysts, “something Apple is all-too-familiar with following similar actions taken in China in late 2018, after which Apple was forced to negatively pre-announce C4Q results.”

Morgan Stanley says raising prices for the iPhone 15 Pro models will have a “limited impact on units [sold].”

For the iPhone 15 and then 2024’s iPhone 16, Morgan Stanley believes that there is what it describes as “pent-up demand from consumers deferring their iPhone purchase from FY23.” This deferment has lead “to an all-time replacement cycle high at 4.4 years.”

Over the longer term, Morgan Stanley also expects to see Apple offer hardware subscriptions at some point. “[We’re] watching for this,” say the analysts, “as it could help investors begin to value Apple more like a subscription business, which we underwrite in our $270 bull case valuation.”

Apple will unveil its iPhone 15 range, and the new pricing, at its September 12, 2023 event.

William Gallagher has 30 years of experience between the BBC and AppleInsider discussing Apple technology. Outside of AppleInsider, he's best known for writing Doctor Who radio dramas for BBC/Big Finish, and is the De…

What a title!

“IPhone 15 will sell well but iPhone 16 will do even better”

I’m absolutely surprised to hear that! Who would’ve thought of this?

From all that’s leaked, it sounds like I will be skipping 15 Pro Max. I want the 16 Ultra Max (or whatever they call it).

I have a 14 Pro Max so no need to upgrade this year. I’ll be looking for major camera upgrades to make the jump.

Over years what I see happening is majority of people don’t bother or care a feature/thing here or there in new phone. Most upgrade phone when they want to or need to.

There isn’t a feature that will cause a super-cycle of sales anymore. 10 to 15 years ago, doublings in camera performance, compute performance, doublings of PPI and 50%, 100%, 200% increases in screen sizes were happening every year to every other year. Super-cycles all the time. We’ve been at the point of diminishing returns for a good 5 to 6 years now, at least for “mainstream” devices.

Any predictions of future sales performance for phones is now akin to predicting macro-economic trends, like predicting the cost of gas 2 years from now.

The new iPhone 15 Pro raises the bar once more for the high-end smartphone market, packing a ton of new and tempting features inside its lightweight titanium frame.

A new rumor claims to offer a preliminary look at the iPhone 16, with it disclosing the weight and dimensions of each phone in the 2024 lineup.

Apple spent millions to add a barcode to iPhone displays in order to save being charged hundreds of millions by manufacturers claiming faulty screens that may not have been.

Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the first Windows computer to use an Intel Neural Processing Unit. This is how it compares on paper against the similarly-sized and priced 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its recent iPhone 15 event. Here's how these two devices compare with each other.

Most iPhone owners don't upgrade every year. If history is any indication, there will be a lot of iPhone 12 Pro Max owners looking to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's what has changed to the top model in three years.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra offers more performance in a wearable that looks like the original. Here's how the upgraded wearable stands against its predecessor.

Daily deals Sept. 30: M2 MacBook Air $899, 16" MacBook Pro 32GB $1,775, iPhone 12 models from $270 & more

Best MagSafe stands for Standby in iOS 17

Bluetti AC180 Solar Portable Power Station review: Perfect merge of price, ports, and power

Instagram being blamed for iPhone 15 overheating issues

Apple considers $2B Apple TV+ streaming rights grab for Formula 1

iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max case roundup: keep your iPhone looking perfect with these cases

Apple Wallet's Connected Accounts may come to the US

iPhone 15 Pro review: Best balance of performance to price yet in an iPhone

The new iPhone 15 Pro raises the bar once more for the high-end smartphone market, packing a ton of new and tempting features inside its lightweight titanium frame.

A new rumor claims to offer a preliminary look at the iPhone 16, with it disclosing the weight and dimensions of each phone in the 2024 lineup.

Apple spent millions to add a barcode to iPhone displays in order to save being charged hundreds of millions by manufacturers claiming faulty screens that may not have been.

The first beta of iOS 17.1 has been released with several new features and changes. We go hands on to check them out ahead of the public release.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro each have a USB-C port, but the capabilities of this port differ between models. Here's what you need to know.

Starting in iOS 17, Apple allows users to create a Personal Voice that when used in conjunction with Live Speech can help users communicate with others by reading text and phrases. Here's how to set it up and how it worked for us.

A feature in iPadOS 17 enables iPads to work with USB-C capture cards. Here's how to use the feature to make your large-screen iPad work as an external monitor for your Nintendo Switch.

The Bluetti AC180 Solar takes on all the best aspects of the AC200Max and crams it into a smaller, lighter form factor that should satisfy most users' needs.

The new iPhone 15 Pro raises the bar once more for the high-end smartphone market, packing a ton of new and tempting features inside its lightweight titanium frame.

The Jsaux Omnicase 2 and 2 Pro offer a functional USB-C hub solution while also providing adapter and SD card storage, but it could use a slightly better build quality.

Quality of life updates like Double Tap and a brighter display makes Apple Watch Series 9 a worthwhile upgrade, but Series 7 and newer owners shouldn't bother.

Some of the new Hermes bands have followed Apple's lead in removing leather and come in several new styles to complement the Apple Watch.

{{ title }}

source