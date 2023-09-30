What PancakeSwap’s latest achievement means for CAKE investors – AMBCrypto News

Only after a few days of launch, PancakeSwap v3’s volume on zkSync Era crossed the $10 million mark. CAKE’s price also registered an uptick over the last seven days.



PancakeSwap [CAKE] has reached a remarkable milestone in terms of volume over the past few days. To be precise, PancakeSwap v3’s trading volume exceeded $12 billion across all chains. According to the network, this was an impressive milestone in its multichain endeavor.

Apart from this achievement, the network also introduced a new revenue sharing pool, which can fuel further growth. While this happened, CAKE bulls entered the market as the token’s price surged considerably.

The overall growth in PancakeSwap v3’s trading volume looked promising for the network’s future. But the surprise was that v3 on zkSync Era’s trading volume crossed $10 million within just a few days of the launch. Its TVL also kept increasing, and at press time, the value stood at 1.01 million.



Source: PancakeSwap

Dune’s data revealed that, not only on zkSync, but v3’s performance on Ethereum [ETH] and BNB Chain [BNB] also remained commendable. For instance, the number of transactions remained high both on ETH and BNB.

However, it was interesting to note that despite a rise in transactions, v3’s volume registered a slight decline in volume on BNB Chain. PancakeSwap also dominated Uniswap [UNI] on BNB Chain. This was evident from PancakeSwap’s daily volume dominance on BNB Chain, which stayed above 95% for multiple weeks.

Source: Dune

In fact, things can now get even better as the network announced a new launch. PancakeSwap recently introduced its new revenue sharing pool. The utility allows Fixed-Term CAKE stakers to benefit directly from the growth and success of PancakeSwap.

As per the announcement, the Revenue Sharing Pool allows Fixed-Term CAKE stakers to share 5% of the revenues generated from all v3 trading pairs with 0.01% and 0.05% fee tiers. This new launch can attract new users onboard, which can help further increase v3’s volume and user base in the days to come.

While these developments took place, CAKE’s price gained an upward momentum. As per CoinMarketCap, CAKE’s value increased by more than 3% and 4% in the last 24 hours and past week, respectively. At press time, it was trading at $1.55 with a market capitalization of over $328 million.

The good news was that the price hike was accompanied by an over 500% increase in trading volume. However, though the price action was bullish, CAKE’s on-chain performance painted a different picture.

Positive sentiment around the token declined, which seemed odd. On top of that, CAKE witnessed a massive drop in its MVRV Ratio, which was a bearish signal.

Source: Santiment



