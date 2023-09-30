Where to Watch ‘Succession’ Season 4 – Hulu

April 28, 2023

All good things must come to an end, even HBO’s hit drama series Succession. For three seasons, we’ve followed the Roy siblings as they put their relationships and reputations on the line for the sake of money and power.

How will it all end? Tune in to HBO on Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. EST to find out.

Wondering how to watch Succession without cable? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the final season live or on-demand with Hulu and the HBO Max add-on.

Wondering where to stream Succession? With Hulu’s HBO Max add-on, subscribers can watch Succession live or on-demand.

Watch Seasons 1–3 of Succession and new episodes from Season 4 on-demand with the HBO Max add-on. Hulu subscribers with the HBO Max add-on can also watch the HBO channel live via the HBO Max app.

Season 4 of Succession starts Sunday, March 26.

Succession is on at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Succession is on HBO Max.

Yes, Season 4 will be the final season of Succession.

The Roy family owns the largest media company in the world. When the family patriarch and company leader Logan Roy (Brian Cox) decides to step down, his ruthless children fight each other for control by any means necessary.

The cast of Succession includes:

There will be 10 episodes in Season 4 of Succession.

*SPOILERS AHEAD* — don’t say we didn’t warn you.

The Roy kids are grieving, scheming, and celebrating in the mountains of Norway to meet with Matsson and the GoJo team with the intention of finishing the trip their father started. To their surprise, Matsson hands them a deal that is both better and worse than they were anticipating. While Matsson is agreeing to put more money on the table, he also wants the one thing the Roy siblings weren’t anticipating to give up — ATN.

The Roy siblings are officially in their post-Logan era after this season’s emotionally taxing third episode, but one question still remains: Who will be appointed as Logans successor?

In true Logan fashion, he leaves behind vague wishes, including a hand-written will Frank found in Logan’s safe. It states his wishes are for Kendall to run the company, but there are caveats — the letter was never sent to his lawyers and it is unclear whether or not Kendall’s name is underlined or crossed out.

Kendall, Roman, and Shiv must now figure out amongst themselves who will take over Logan’s coveted title, knowing it’s a position that will only last a few months at most — the board is expecting the new president to sell the company anyway.

Even if you didn’t watch the latest episode of Succession last Sunday, you probably caught all the spoilers on social media the next day. This episode has been noted as the biggest (and certainly the most shocking) episode of the series so far.

It’s the day of Connor’s wedding to Willa despite storming off from her own rehearsal dinner the night before. As the rest of the family makes their way to the wedding, Logan decides to skip the event and trek to Sweden to get a leg up in securing the GoJo deal when he suddenly succumbs to the decline in health that has only continued to plummet since the very first episode.

Though we knew this was coming, it was a complete surprise that it happened in the middle of the final season. Logan left his kids with a company in turmoil and without any clear line of succession, and in true Roy fashion, none of the siblings can agree on what to do next.

The episode starts with Shiv realizing that Tom has preemptively secured all of the good NYC divorce attorneys on retainer — a move straight out of Logan’s playbook. Meanwhile, Roman and Kendall get side tracked before Connor and Willa’s wedding rehearsal by getting their hands Kerry’s hilariously awful ATN audition tape.

Later that night, Willa makes a quiet exit in the middle of her own rehearsal dinner leaving Connor confused and distracted. To get his mind off of things, his siblings take him out to a karaoke bar where Logan shows up.

And as for the GoJo deal? It’s not a sound as the Roy kids first thought in the first episode.

The premiere episode of the final season opens on Logan Roy’s birthday (just like the premiere episode of the first season). Only this time, Waystar Royco is 48 hours away from bring sold to Gojo and Logan once again has his sights set on acquiring Pierce Global Media (PGM). The Roy kids (who are oddly getting along) catch wind of Logan’s intentions with PGM and jump in on the deal, ultiamtely outbidding their dad.

Other themes in the first episode include Connor continuing to chase his dreams of becoming President (even though it isn’t looking too likely), and Tom and Shiv leading us to believe they are heading towards divorce despite all the baby talk in the previous season.



