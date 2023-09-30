Sneak Peek! iPhone 15 Pro's new design revealed ahead of Apple launch event – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Excitement is building as new details about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro have emerged just weeks before Apple’s September 12 iPhone launch event. Let’s dive into what’s buzzing about the iPhone 15 Pro’s design and features.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a makeover with a tougher yet lighter grade 5 titanium build, replacing the stainless steel used in the iPhone 14 Pro. However, this upgrade might come at a price, with speculations suggesting that the ‘Pro’ models could be up to $200 pricier than the current flagship phones.

Now, leaked images of the iPhone 15 Pro are circulating online, offering a glimpse of the significant changes coming to these high-end devices. These alleged images, shared by the renowned leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, claim to be the genuine iPhone 15 Pro. But here’s the catch: it’s not confirmed if these pictures depict the real deal or just a dummy unit created for case manufacturers.

The images give us a peek at the front, bottom, and side of the iPhone 15 Pro, revealing some key details. The back camera layout appears quite similar to the current models, with the LiDAR scanner and flash in familiar positions. Although the camera plateau seems roughly the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro, the angle makes it challenging to analyze fully.

In another twist, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port. The images show the port placed between the speaker and microphone grills, each with varying numbers of holes. This shift to USB-C is expected to apply to the entire iPhone 15 lineup, opening up new possibilities for accessory makers.

Notably, the leaked images also reveal an ‘Action Button’ above the Volume buttons, taking the place of the Mute Switch. This button is said to house numerous shortcuts, enhancing user convenience. Additionally, the Volume buttons appear separate, dispelling earlier rumors of a single elongated button. The iPhone 15 Pro’s side also seems slightly thicker than its predecessors.

Remember, these leaked images are not confirmed as authentic, so it’s wise to approach this news with caution. Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in the upcoming week, promising a host of changes and new features. Coupled with the anticipated iOS 17, the iPhone 15 Pro models might just mark Apple’s most significant upgrade yet. Stay tuned for the official announcement.

