5 reasons I don't care about the iPhone 15 series – XDA Developers

The iPhone 15 series is launching in a couple of weeks. And while we're undoubtedly excited about what Apple has to show, I'm more interested in next year's launch. I currently use the company's best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, and I'm not tempted to upgrade this year whatsoever. That's because the iPhone 16 Pro could be worth the wait, and the five rumored iPhone 15 Pro upgrades simply don't apply to me or others who already have an iPhone 14 Pro model.

Let's start with one of the most prominent rumors: that Apple is finally retiring the decade-old Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C. While I fully support this transition and don't want to deal with different cable types for the various devices I rely on, I simply use MagSafe these days to charge my iPhone. As for the rumored Thunderbolt 4 data transfer speeds, I exclusively depend on wireless and cloud solutions for data transfer. I quite literally do not use or care about my iPhone's port, and I bet that's the case for a lot of other Apple users.

Another interesting change we could see on the iPhone 15 Pro is an all-new Action button that would replace the iconic mute switch. The rumored feature would allow users to map certain actions to it so they can accomplish certain basic tasks without unlocking their phones. While I'm interested in this change as a concept, I know I won't use it.

The mute switch has existed on every single iPhone since the original for a reason: it's handy and belongs there. There's no other system setting or shortcut I'd want to place in that spot, as I often find myself switching between the mute/unmute states, even when the phone is in my pocket. The Action button could potentially double as a handy camera shortcut when the app is launched, but that's a change I could wait an extra year for.

Moving on to another rumored change, the iPhone 15 Pro models could pack an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, along with more RAM and storage, Wi-Fi 6E support, a better ultra-wideband chip, and more. But guess what? Coming from an iPhone 14 Pro with an A16 Bionic, none of these changes will actually impact my life in any meaningful way. Unfortunately, we're at the point where annual hardware and software upgrades have become incremental, so most users likely won't be able to tell the difference when it comes to how the 14 Pro and 15 Pro perform.

All these shiny boosts for the iPhone's internals are still welcome changes. It's good to see Apple catching up with the rest of the industry and bringing the latest technology to its flagship mobile devices. However, these changes only become apparent when upgrading from a significantly older device.

I'll admit that the current Pro design is impractical. It's a heavy, ergonomic nightmare. The edges are too sharp and boxed, making it hard to hold the iPhone in the same position for prolonged periods of time. Applying an iPhone 14 Pro case doesn't necessarily help, either. And don't get me started on the shiny stainless steel frame that is highly susceptible to scratches and fingerprints. Yes, the iPhone 14 Pro looks like a premium masterpiece, but it's simply impractical to hold or use.

The good news is that the iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly adopt a more curved, titanium body. This could result in a significantly lighter iPhone that is more comfortable to carry. I still don't care about this upgrade, though, since the rumored solid-state volume and side buttons have seemingly been pushed till 2024. I'd rather wait an additional year to have the more polished exterior, which includes no physical buttons. Until then, I'll take advantage of the sharp, uncomfortable stainless steel edge to limit my daily screen time.

Lastly, Apple could be bringing a periscope lens to the iPhone for the very first time this year… except that it would be an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive. As somebody who finds the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro somewhat massive, there's no way I can handle a 6.7-inch device. With the smaller iPhone 15 Pro missing out on this welcome addition, there's no reason for me to care. It's no secret that the optical zoom on existing iPhones sucks, but I'm not willing to carry around a huge device to fix this problem. Fortunately, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly offer this lens next year.

Taking all five factors into consideration, the iPhone 16 Pro makes more sense to me. After all, it will likely feature all of these iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max upgrades, in addition to other welcome changes, such as the solid-state buttons. Similarly, the Apple Watch Series 9 could be a minor upgrade this year, focusing on performance improvements. Meanwhile, the rumored Apple Watch X could introduce a refreshed chassis, a new band attachment mechanism, and more. That's not to mention 2024's OLED iPad Pro M3 models. It just appears that 2023 will be a muted year in Apple's mobile department, with bigger changes due next year. So we'll have to wait.

Mahmoud has been actively testing Apple products for around a decade. He currently uses an iPhone 15 Pro Max, MacBook Air M2, iPad Air M1, Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods Pro 2, Apple TV 4K 3, and HomePod Mini. When out of the office, you’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, composing poetry on a rooftop, or merely lost in nature. You can reach out to Mahmoud via Instagram or email.

